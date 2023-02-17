You’ll never guess which character ‘The Last of Us’ fandom is thirsting after now

We’ve seen the internet thirst after every side character imaginable in every story ever told, but this new The Last of Us trend is legitimately starting to scare us, and that takes some doing when you’re talking about a horror TV show taking place in the post-apocalypse and filled to the brim with traumatic events.

There’s something in every character that appeals to a certain part of the internet, but no one in their right mind would’ve assumed that they could extend that courtesy to the Infected. And not just any kind of Infected, but the Bloaters, who are legitimately the most horrifying and disgusting of Cordyceps’ minions.

Yes, you read that correctly. It seems that the Bloater from episode 5 is receiving a lot of attention on social media, and not the kind that merely celebrates its scariness.

The creature’s actor, Adam Basil, apparently received a lot of “love messages” and “brought out something in people.” That’s one way to put it.

Then again, maybe it’s not the creature but the actor people are curious to see more of.

Gamers are known for their strange taste.

Okay, hear me out. Maybe the internet wasn’t such a good idea, after all.

I guess “Big Daddy Mushroom” is a thing now, as regrettable as we find to admit it. We’d say we’re surprised, but this isn’t the first time The Last of Us fandom has left us absolutely dumbfounded in this regard over the past few weeks.

There are still a lot of characters who have yet to make their debut in the story, so we’re probably not even over the worst of it.