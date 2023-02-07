There’s ought to be some rule somewhere on the internet that says if it exists, there are going to be shippers of it. But even the most ardent practitioners of this strange art should draw the line at some point. Alas, now that The Last of Us protagonists Joel and Ellie are receiving this foul treatment, we’ve come to realize maybe the internet wasn’t such a great idea after all.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck became the prime target of social media memes after his disinclined attitude during last night’s Grammy awards, and people are now inevitably wondering if he’s still struggling to flex out of that Bruce Wayne mentality.

In other parts of the online sphere, MCU fans finally get a chance to re-examine Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from the comfort of their couches, and it seems that the critical reception is only growing worse as they realize the movie’s plot fails to make sense on a fundamental level. Check out these beats and more in today’s sci-fi roundup.

Original Last of Us star had the perfect Joel cast in his mind, and it’s an MCU alum you all love and respect

The Last of Us (2013) via Naughty Dog

Troy Baker is the recognizable voice of more than a hundred game characters, but 2013’s The Last of Us remains his most iconic role, where he played Joel Miller opposite Ashley Johnson’s Ellie Williams. Over the years, and after dozens of playthroughs, it’s a little difficult to imagine anyone besides Baker as Joel, so a lot of fans have been on the fence about Pedro Pascal, despite the fact that he’s proven to be more than just an adequate Joel.

If it were up to Baker, though, another actor would’ve bagged this role. In a recent interview, the voice actor revealed that his first choice was always Josh Brolin, whom most of you recognize as the MCU’s Thanos. That doesn’t mean Baker isn’t a fan of Pascal. In fact, he continued that line of thought by reaffirming: “The second that Neil said, ‘I think we got Pedro Pascal,’ I went, ‘Oh. Oh, my God, that’s perfect. It’s perfect.’ Because first of all, he’s an incredibly talented actor, and secondly, everybody loves him.” On that, we can all agree.

Sadfleck is back and garnering a lot of praise for sticking to his part as Bruce Wayne

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) via Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck has an uncanny aptitude to look dead inside, whether it’s in the middle of an interview promoting Batman v Superman or among a mass of his peers at the Grammys. Now, recreating that iconic “Ben Affleck having an existential crisis” moment during last night’s award show, the man has proven that he’s still method-acting as Bruce Wayne because only the billionaire playboy by day turned nightmarish vigilante by night could appear to be so unfazed by the most prestigious music award ceremony in the world.

At least that’s one thing people aren’t blaming on James Gunn, or are they?

James Gunn reveals a comic book storyline that certainly won’t inspire the forthcoming Superman: Legacy

Comics Explained/YouTube

The Guardians of the Galaxy director is currently busy drafting the first screenplay for Superman: Legacy, so he probably pours a huge portion of his days into studying the Man of Steel’s numerous plotlines in the expansive DC universe. The filmmaker has even shared a few comic book series that will inspire Legacy, though to shake things up and probably throw people off his plans, he recently took to social media to announce that a certain storyline definitely won’t make it into the upcoming flick.

Much to our dismay, Gunn is tossing aside an iconic Superman narrative that, in fairness, has no right to be a part of the DC roster in the first place. In it, Superman shrugs off saving Jimmy Olsen because he’s “hitting the road,” and that’s just one scandalous panel out of a few dozen. Yeah, now that we think about it, this was probably for the best.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the latest MCU flick to be mercilessly picked apart just because it doesn’t resonate with the glorious days of the Infinity Saga

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) via Marvel Studios

You don’t need to be a cinema buff to realize the MCU isn’t quite hitting a home run with their latest installments like they used to. Compared to the first three Phases, the dip in quality is actually rather discernible, and not just due to the fact that the stakes aren’t high enough.

For the better part of a year, Thor: Love and Thunder was a constant subject of online scrutiny and heated social media debate, with many calling it one of the worst Marvel debuts in its history. Now, the Black Panther sequel is taking its place as the latest in the line-up, so folks are naturally shifting their attention to Wakanda and its lackluster offerings. The terrible CGI is still a point being brought up almost incessantly, and Namor is definitely going down as an underwhelming villain, of which, the MCU admittedly has a lot.

Are Kevin Feige and co. really falling behind or are cinemagoers finally disillusioned with superhero tropes?

The Last of Us fans are appalled by the idea of Joel and Ellie having a romantic relationship

The Last of Us (2023) via HBO

Have you ever come across the phrase, “enough internet for today?” Well, after this latest Last of Us development, we’re moved to say: That’s enough of that degenerate for a whole year! It looks like some people are actually shipping Joel and Ellie on the internet, and after learning this disturbing fact, The Last of Us fans don’t know what to do with their eyes, and nor do we, for that matter.

Look, we’ve been able to get on board with a lot of weird ships in the past, but this is just going overboard. For one thing, the bond that develops between the two protagonists is that of a father and daughter in all of its heartwarming beauty, and nothing more. For another, do these folk even take the age factor into account? Ellie is literally underage when The Last of Us starts. Now, where is that bleach container?