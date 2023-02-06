James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’

Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects.

Of course, some weren’t best pleased that they ended up being given homework by the man in charge, but even less considered the comic books that wouldn’t be making an impact. There are literally decades upon decades of Superman stories to choose from that could serve as the inspiration between the 2025 blockbuster, but we can now officially cross one off the list.

Taking to Twitter, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director has ruled out one of the Man of Steel’s more outlandish stories being brought into live-action, even if it leaves us a touch disappointed that we won’t get to see whoever ends up snagging the coveted role rocking a five o’ clock shadow and a top hat while Jimmy Olsen dangles perilously from a great height.

No current plans to adapt. pic.twitter.com/ziEYY15Omj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 6, 2023

We’re in for a long and speculative road towards Superman: Legacy, one that’s already been hit by a couple of roadblocks after Gunn was asked with the utmost seriousness how he knew the casting process hadn’t begun, despite his status as the writer of the screenplay and the creative driving force behind the DCU’s next decade.

There’s a long way to go until we reach July of 2025, then, but at least we can begin ruling out certain stories from the Kryptonian’s back catalogue.