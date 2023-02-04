Incredibly, James Gunn is asked with the utmost seriousness how he knows a ‘Superman: Legacy’ rumor isn’t true

This might be stating the obvious, but it’s worth repeating that not only is James Gunn the co-CEO of DC Studios in charge of the franchise’s entire creative direction for the foreseeable future, but he’s also writing the screenplay for Superman: Legacy.

Not only that, but the Guardians of the Galaxy architect is also heavily rumored to eventually be announced as the director as well, and given that he was the one who sat down with Henry Cavill and told him that his tenure as the Big Blue Boy Scout was over, he’s more immersed in the upcoming reboot than anyone.

The reason we’re reminding you of all this is because something truly incredible has happened on social media, even by the bizarre standards of the DCU fandom. Upon debunking a claim that not only was the casting process for Superman: Legacy underway but a front-runner had emerged in the form of Luke Eisner, Gunn was asked with 100 percent seriousness how he knew it was false.

False (casting has not begun). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 4, 2023

how do you know its false? — DCU Leaks (@DCULeaks) February 4, 2023

It sounds like we’re making it up, because there’s surely no way somebody can ask with a straight face how the head of the entire DCU – who is also penning the script and might even end up directing – would know for sure that casting on said Superman movie is underway.

We’ve got the sneaking suspicion that Gunn is fairly clued up on the process, so we’re left to wonder what on earth the original poster was thinking when they sought clarification on an unfounded rumor of their own making from the man in charge.