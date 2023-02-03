Proving people will complain about anything, DCU detractors blast James Gunn for assigning homework

Having stated his case to safeguard the future of the DCU, one of the most welcome knock-on effects James Gunn is going to have on the company is an increase in comic book sales.

After being announced as part of Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow almost instantly sold out on Amazon, and following yesterday’s reveal that four runs are must-reads if you want to get the inside track on what’s coming next for the latest reinvention of the superhero franchise, this is only the tip of the iceberg.

However, the internet being what it is, some folks aren’t best pleased about being assigned reading materials by the man in charge. Of course, it’s probably not even worth noting that nobody is under any obligation to purchase or read any of the suggested titles offered up by Gunn as he hammers the DCU back into shape, but that hasn’t prevented a vocal minority from complaining nonetheless.

I see you are doing homework now, I need that essay by no later than Monday! — 🆉🅴🅴🆅🅴🆁🅵🅴🆃🆃 𓃵 Ryan Dubé #4Nerds (@Zeeverfett) February 3, 2023

James Gunn shares images of books that will inspire the tone of the DCU and people are like “LMAOOO now we got homework?” Like bruh, Snyder did the exact same thing when he was talking about how TDKR inspired his take on Batman. — ©ody (@codyc044) February 2, 2023

I think James Gunn just assigned everyone DC movie homework :p https://t.co/r21Km5tm3i — Maxima Cluster (@WynneCluster) February 2, 2023

@adamhlavac

Watched you guys do your rundown – very good!!

Boy, I sure don't know my DC apparently. Thanks for the homework!! LOL — Lori Reid (@Ameraldmom) February 2, 2023

Lol Zack Snyder did that with a turkey 🦃💀

Lol james Gunn can never be become Zack Snyder. https://t.co/73nWul32t7 pic.twitter.com/bdmZnbilTW — 𝐅𝐚𝐧'𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜'𝐬 (@AreCritic) February 3, 2023

It goes without saying that there are some critics Gunn and Peter Safran are never going to win over, and it also wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that many of them will be staunch defenders of the SnyderVerse. Those days are over, though, and with the future being mapped out right in front of our very eyes, maybe it’s time to get on board.

Read the comics, don’t read the comics, it doesn’t really matter as long as the final product is good enough to blow any accusations of ruination out of the water. Gunn and Safran will be completely aware of that fact, too, so the proof – as always – will be in the delicious costumed pudding.