Zac Efron’s New TV Show Hits Netflix Next Week

Zac Efron’s new show, descriptively titled Down to Earth with Zac Efron, will arrive on Netflix come July 10th. The miniseries has been hotly-anticipated by the actor’s massive fanbase and here’s what to expect from it.

Starring Efron alongside wellness expert Darin Olien, Down to Earth will see the Baywatch star travel around the world on a quest to find healthy, sustainable ways of life. The premise is, to some extent, similar to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Before the Flood. An ecological documentary released in 2016, that one saw the Hollywood darling explore the ramifications of global warming.

For his own show, Efron has chosen a more personal approach. Rather than narrating the fate of all mankind, he is simply looking for ways in which he, and other individuals like him, can spend their days on Earth responsibly and usefully. What to expect from the show, other than life advice though, remains to be seen.

The project is, however, a good fit for Efron, who has made a name for himself as one of America’s healthiest and fittest celebrities. The actor rose to fame playing Troy Bolton, a basketball player with a secret passion for singing and dancing, in the Disney-owned High School Musical franchise from the early 2000s.

Like fellow teenage stars Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus though, Efron subsequently altered his image so as to feature in adult-oriented content. Honing his body to the proportions of a Greek sculpture, he would go on to appear in 2017’s Baywatch. A reboot of the popular beach-bum comedy series, Efron was a major selling point for the production even if it didn’t perform very well.

Last year, the actor hit what may well have been the biggest milestone of his entire career. In the true crime thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, America’s poster boy played America’s most despicable serial killer, Ted Bundy. Efron’s casting was heavily criticized, though, as activists said he prolonged the perverse glorification of the man he portrayed. That being said, critics still felt he gave an impressive performance.

Tell us, though, are you looking forward to Down to Earth with Zac Efron? Let us know in the comments section below.