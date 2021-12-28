Actress and singer Zooey Deschanel and Property Brother Jonathan Scott appear to be getting a little more serious, going in on what is being termed their “dream house.”

The unlikely couple started dating in 2019 after they met on the show Carpool Karaoke. Jonathan shared the news in the latest issue of the magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal. Jonathan, 43, said the couple is “obsessed with real estate” and were browsing listings “for fun.”

However, their plan to be “noncommittal” went to crap after they found a 1938 Georgian-style house designed by famous architect Gerard Colcord. The popular HGTV host said.

“As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical,” he said about the place. “It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park.”

Another reason for the purchase is that Deschanel’s children immediately fell in love with the place, calling it “the Park House.”

“And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it,” Jonathan said. “The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

The couple is relishing in the remodeling process, and apparently have the same kind of tastes when it comes to transforming a house. Jonathan said that’s especially refreshing since “couples rarely agree when it comes to designing their home.”

“We both cherish old homes — the intricate details, the wood floors, the vintage hardware,” he explained. “We like a home that feels special and loved, with its own unique story.”

It hasn’t all been fun and games, however, as the couple has run into some snags during the renovation. Despite a variety of “hidden problems,” Jonathan said the couple is trying to look at the bright side of the coin.

“We have each other, and we have time—the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family. These days, things are moving—we’re getting closer. I can’t wait to finally show Zooey the finished project. I’m sure we’ll change a few things once we move in, swap some furniture. But overall I want it as close to her vision as possible because I know, like her, it will be beautiful, eclectic, and wonderfully unique.”

Deschanel recently voiced the character of Bridget in the Trolls World Tour movie. Scott can be seen regularly on the show Property Brothers on HGTV.