Hugh Jackman Says Hollywood Insiders Warned Him About X-Men

Wolverine Actor Hugh Jackman said people he knew in Hollywood after he landed the role of Wolverine in X-Men warned him the film would likely be a flop and that he should audition for other roles before its release.



In an interview with Collider about his most recent film, Reminiscence, Jackman reflected on some of the advice Hollywood insiders gave him about starring in a comic book film in 2000, well before the massive success Marvel films enjoy today. As Jackman notes, it was a time when studios didn’t take superhero films very seriously.



“…There were battles all the way through for sure. I remember people who I knew in Hollywood… two or three other people who were in the know, were like, “Dude,”” Jackman said. “I finished in February and it came out July. They were like, “Make sure you got another job. The word on the street is they’re seeing it as a dud. And it’s okay. At the moment, you’re a lead in a movie in Hollywood, right? Don’t tell them it’s a comic book. That means nothing. Just say you’re a lead in the movie, and you’re at least going to get auditions, and then try and book something before it comes out, and they’ll give you one more shot.””



The comments are a testament to just how far comic-inspired films are today. Not only did the original X-Men film go on to gross nearly $300 million and mark the beginning of an eight-film run for Jackman of the iconic character, but the film paved the way for the success of Sam Raimi’s Spider-man films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe that followed.



Jackman’s latest starring role in Reminiscence is that of Nick Bannister, a private investigator in a dystopian future, who relives memories to solve his cases. The film is written and directed by Lisa Joy and is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.



Source: Collider