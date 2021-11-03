New Hawkeye Promo Calls Back To Spider-Man: Far From Home

Following the release of a new promo for the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye, we’re getting more insights into the show’s connection to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series will feature Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton teaming up with rookie Avenger, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

The show looks to be steeped in the old buddy cop trope of films such as Rush Hour, Lethal Weapon, and Bad Boys, with Clint portraying a seasoned veteran to the hero business and Kate playing a wide-eyed rookie eager to prove her salt and get in on the action. You can watch the entire promo right here.

One line from the promo that is easy to miss is seemingly a reference to a previous MCU film.

In the promo, Vera Farmiga’s Eleanor Bishop interrogates her daughter, Kate, alongside Clint, asking: “So, Kate is helping you with an Avengers-level threat?”

“Avengers-level threat” is also the very wording previously used by Jake Gyllenhall’s Quentin Beck in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Two Archers Collide In New Hawkeye Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re excited to see if the show perhaps sets up the storylines for future MCU film installments, including the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which would certainly bring things full-circle.

The promo is full of plenty of humor, with Kate being eager to dub Clint as her “partner,” but the latter clearly being hesitant to make such a moniker the official label of their relationship. The show’s main characters will clearly take on a master-student dynamic, with each hero’s egos being hilariously at odds throughout action-packed set pieces, explosions, and stunts.

The six-part premiere season of Hawkeye begins with the first two episodes becoming available on Disney Plus on Nov. 24.