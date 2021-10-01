Spectre Climbs The Streaming Charts As Fans Get Hyped For No Time To Die

No Time To Die is now out in many territories and critics are raving about Daniel Craig’s swansong as 007, which is all the sweeter after the lengthy COVID delays. But, after a six-year wait between Bond movies, audiences are catching up with the Craig movies via streaming.

Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall are all doing well right now, but 2015’s Spectre is absolutely rocketing up the charts, with FlixPatrol saying by their metrics it’s one of the most popular movies in the world.

Spectre sees Bond facing off against Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld, who has been secretly manipulating events behind the curtain ever since Casino Royale. It’s a typically glitzy, glamorous action movie and made an impressive $880 million on a $300 million budget. In retrospect, it doesn’t quite hit the heights of Casino Royale and Skyfall, but it’s still a top-tier Bond movie.

No Time To Die is a direct sequel to Spectre and many of its characters return, so it’s not surprising that audiences are reminding themselves of the plot in advance of heading to the theater.

But in a cruel twist, the movie is released in the United Kingdom a full week before the USA, meaning any domestic Bond fans will have to keep a careful eye on spoilers over the next few days. In a sign that theater attendance is recovering post-COVID, it’s tracking for a gigantic international opening weekend and should do big numbers when it finally arrives next week.

No Time To Die hits domestic theaters on October 7th.