Squid Game Is The Top-Selling Ugly Christmas Sweater For 2021

The financial success and cultural impact of Netflix’s brutal survival drama Squid Game is apparently so vast that it’s even taking over the Christmas season, despite Halloween not even having arrived yet.

According to ComicBook, the officially licensed Squid Game Christmas Sweater from Merchoid is the number one seller of the niche product on the site this year. It runs for $54.99 including taxes and shipping and features elements from the games in the series, like Tug of War, Red Light Green Light, Marbles and The Glass Bridge. It also features the iconic PlayStation-like shapes from the masks worn by the workers, soldiers, and managers from the shady organization in the show. The sizes range from XS to XXXL for both men and women. You can check out the design for yourself below; there’s a good chance they’ll go fast.

If you’re not already familiar, Squid Game is the South Korean series that is reportedly on track to rake in an astonishing $900 million for Netflix.

The show centers around people on the brink of financial ruin who are recruited by a shadowy organization into a macabre competition. The 456 contestants must compete in a series of children’s games on a secluded island for the chance to win a life-changing sum of $38 million. But the catch is if they lose, they die.

We’re not surprised that show is already generating sales for Christmas merchandise, considering the well documented track record of a surge in Squid Game-related Halloween costumes.