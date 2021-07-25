Watch: Doctor Who Season 13 Trailer Teases The Doctor’s Biggest Adventure Yet

The Doctor is back later this year for Doctor Who season 13 – and it’s set to be her biggest adventure yet. Our first look at the next season of the BBC flagship arrived today, thanks to the show’s panel at [email protected] With season 13 currently in production, the panel didn’t deliver a full-length trailer but this 36-second promo will still excite fans who are eager for the Time Lord’s return.

The promo gives us our first glimpse at the revamped TARDIS team. In this year’s New Year’s special, both Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) returned to Earth, leaving the Doc (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) to travel on their own. But in season 13 they’ll be joined by Dan (John Bishop), who looks to be filling Graham’s role as the gang’s comic relief. Check out the trailer below:

There’s not too much plot revealed in this teaser, which mostly focuses on the fun dynamic between the characters, but the tagline definitely makes up for that. Season 13 will be “her biggest adventure yet”, the trailer boldly claims. Thanks to the pandemic restricting production, this run will only clock in at eight episodes instead of the usual 10, but it sounds like showrunner Chris Chibnall and his team have decided to hike up the scale in order to make up for the shorter length

The only confirmed guest star for this season so far is Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones), who also featured in the panel, explaining that he’s playing a mysterious character Vinder who’ll have a recurring role in the season. The panel also revealed that season 13 won’t be as standalone as the show usually is and will come together to form one big story. “It’s definitely the most ambitious thing we’ve done since we’ve been on the series,” Chibnall said.

Doctor Who season 13 is due on BBC One and BBC America sometime later this year.