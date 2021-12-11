Classically Abby gets shade for comparing Madonna to Nancy Reagan

Few would have woken up expecting Ben Shapiro’s younger sister to be going viral for comparing music legend Madonna to former first lady Nancy Reagan, but 2021 still has a few curve balls to throw at us. Abigail Shapiro, better known by her content creation alias Classically Abby online, took to Twitter on Friday to post a take so hot, it began trending.

Shapiro launched the Classically Abby brand back in 2019, which focused on makeup, fashion, and lifestyle videos. The channel gained notoriety in 2020 after the video “Why YOU Should Dress Modestly || Get the attention you deserve” began to make its rounds online. Despite garnering over 19,000 dislikes (back when the feature still existed), it managed to get over 1,541,000 views.

But today, when she attempted to suggest that living like Madonna was “trashy living” compared to Nancy Reagan’s “classic living,” the internet went wild over the take.

This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64.



Trashy living vs. Classic living.



Which version of yourself do you want to be? pic.twitter.com/Gj5M0Gqr5w — Classically Abby (@classicallyabby) December 9, 2021

Twitter users absolutely dragged her in the way only they could, with most users making it perfectly clear that they would choose to be and live like Madonna.

And better yet, madonna didnt peddle dare and anti drug shit as well. So, fishnets and great body for your age on one hand, or ushering in mass encarceration amongst other things on the other one.



Imma go with madonna — Juan Del Pueblo (@B5254T3) December 10, 2021

Another user pointed out that Nancy Reagan had a bit of a saucy past herself. Kitty Kelly’s biography of the former first lady noted that she was “renowned in Hollywood for performing oral sex.”

Gah dam I was not expecting to read something like that today. Just Say No indeed. — Scoffer (@scotdscher) December 10, 2021

Another user pointed out how Nancy Reagan didn’t speak up during the AIDs crisis back in the 1980s. In comparison, Madonna has raised millions for HIV/AIDs research during her career.

She was responsible for advocating for them and raising millions of dollars to protect them — KoKo B. Ware (@KoKoBWare8) December 10, 2021

Nancy Reagan at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis.



Madonna at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. https://t.co/QCNqBvEbjI pic.twitter.com/OwwX1acGf4 — Gossip Girl (@50one5O) December 10, 2021

Science fiction author Charlie Stross didn’t hold back, sharing his thoughts on why Madonna easily wins when compared.

What this comparison neglects to add is that (a) Madonna has four more children than Nancy Reagan, (b) Madonna is very nearly a self-made billionaire: Nancy Reagan's estimated net worth was $25M. Oh, and (c) one of them is a dead homophobe: the other is neither. https://t.co/VpTVD8rrUv — Charlie Stross (@cstross) December 10, 2021

The fact that Classically Abby got Nancy Reagan to trend at all was enough to stun some.

Put your phone down and go explain to a non Twitter person in your life why Nancy Reagan is trending on 12.10.2021 — Adam (@CenTexAg) December 10, 2021

All this Nancy Reagan talk on my TL pic.twitter.com/Pym5XBw6NL — kyle (@knicks_tape99) December 10, 2021

So who wins in the epic battle of Madonna vs. Nancy Reagan? At least today, the internet has chosen Madonna, sorry, Classically Abby.