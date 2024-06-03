TikTok nail salon crying employee
‘Her soul is so pure’: Manicurist breaks down in the middle of doing client’s nails after remembering a sad movie

Here's for a refreshing display of emotion. Who could hold that against her?
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 02:04 am

We all have at least that one movie that made us bawl our eyes out and I’ll be the first to admit I wept watching Titanic for the first time as a teenager. But it is one thing to cry while watching a movie in the dark of a theatre, and another to cry while at your workplace because you recalled said movie.

Recommended Videos

That said, if the movie involved an animal dying or getting hurt, a dog especially, I might have also held an exception, as did the lady in this TikTok video. Those kinds of films, where a beloved pet leaves their owner forever, can touch a little sensitive spot within some people’s souls that can easily trigger the waterworks. Who can judge?

It seems that is the case for this manicurist, as the recollection of a particular dog movie has her showing this much emotion while she was otherwise busy doing her client’s nails.

A genuine display of emotion

@chloee_saulissxox

Her soul is so pure 😂😂 @trauma queen

♬ original sound – chloee_saulissxox

The TikTok in question was posted by a user named Chloe, who appears to be the one recording and laughing at her manicurist’s sudden display of emotion. It is downright adorable and I too, like Chloe and the majority of the comments, would not hold this against her, on the contrary, it is refreshing to see people dare be this emotional in front of others.

Some among the commenters attempted to guess the movie in question, which is not specified in the post:

“Was it Hachi? I bet it was Hachi 🤣” reads one. “Was it Marley & Me? Because same 😭” reads another. One commenter even tried to guess that the manicurist’s star sign was Pisces, likely due to how they are known to be one of the most emotional signs in the zodiac.

Chloe also clarified in the comments that she has known this manicurist her whole life and that she “won’t go anywhere else.” Upon watching the video, it seems clear why. It is not every day you find someone this genuine and willing to be open with their sentimental side.

Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.