Watch: Remake Of 90s Disney Film Under Wraps Gets Its First Trailer.

Any kid who watched the Disney Channel back in the 90s is sure to remember Under Wraps. It was Disney’s first-ever Disney Channel Original Movie and their first horror-themed television film to boot. The wacky story of Marshal, Amy, and Gilbert befriending a zombie is a classic, if a bit cheesy, Halloween flick that no one had expected to get a remake.

Recently, Disney released a trailer for the movie that is set to star Christian J. Simon, Malachi Barton, Sophia Hammons, and Phil Wright. The story follows the basic premise of the original film with a much more modern feel.

Lauren Kisilevsky, Senior Vice President, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television, discussed her excitement over the movie being brought back to life.

“We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day.”

Under Wraps is set to premiere on the Disney Channel in October 2021.