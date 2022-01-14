If you’ve frequented the internet since 2017 then there is no way you’ve not seen or heard “Baby Shark”. The children’s sing-a-long song has taken the world by storm and become one of the most well-known and popular children’s media of today.

Earlier this week, the song broke yet another record, becoming the first video in the history of YouTube to pass 10 billion views. The milestone was reached on Thursday and since then, its view count has continued to grow.

Baby Shark already held one YouTube record under its belt as the most-watched video on the platform but now it has extended its lead to something that others are going to struggle to beat.

The song took its place at the top of YouTube’s rankings back in November of 2020 passing the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee track “Despacito”. Currently, Despacito is trailing behind by a few billion sitting at 7.7 billion at the time of writing.

After the success of the song, Baby Shark has established a franchise including a ton of merch and its own Nickelodeon animated series Baby Shark’s Big Show! The series has already aired a full season and is set to release a second in the future.

Pinkfong, the company that owns Baby Shark are set to celebrate their achievement by kicking off a year-long campaign called Beyond Infinity.