How much does Rhett & Link make?

Running a big YouTube channel like Rhett & Link will be quite profitable, even if we don’t have the exact numbers in our hands. YouTubers aren’t always the most transparent with their earnings for various reasons. This can be frustrating for viewers who are simply curious about the amount of money coming in for big creators. Luckily, some outside sources are happy to report on their earnings for them (to the best of their abilities, anyway).

There are various ways for YouTubers to get popular, and Rhett & Link manages to encompass several entertainment areas. Run primarily by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, the Good Mythical Morning channel (a variety show) is the center of the Rhett & Link brand. But they owe their fortune in part to their diversification. And exactly how big of a fortune are we talking about here?

How much money does the Rhett & Link YouTube channel make?

Rhett & Link aren’t just simple YouTubers at this stage in their careers, as many viewers can easily tell. They haven’t been for quite a while and actually employ over 100 workers across their Mythical company. They’ve come a long way, starting from a small creative outfit in 2011. With this much work put into everything, has it paid off? We’d say so! According to the Top Creators of 2023 report from Forbes, the Rhett & Link brand earned about USD 35 million over the last year.

It’s unclear if this estimate is limited to their YouTube channel earnings or if it also includes their other endeavors. On top of Good Mythical Morning, Rhett & Link runs a podcast (Ear Biscuits), has a cooking-oriented channel (Mythical Kitchen), sells merch, and much more. Either way, it’s safe to say that they are well-paid, even in the context of their profession. It’s also important to note that this earnings report is an estimate by Forbes and has not been formally verified by Rhett or Link in any capacity.

The Rhett & Link brand holds the number four spot on top earners of 2023 from Forbes. Despite this, Forbes reports a shockingly low engagement average, at 0.85 percent. We have KSI at 6.5 percent and Brent Rivera at 11.25 percent for comparison. We aren’t certain, but it could be speculated that this is due to the age of their channel leading to dormant subscribers, as similarly established channels like Markiplier hold similar engagement numbers. If this is the case, the numbers may be less worrying than they initially appear.