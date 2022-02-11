Livestreaming is an incredible tool for any creator. Over the years there have been plenty of new platforms launched to cater to streaming as well as other platforms integrating streaming features in their applications.

One platform that has exploded in popularity over recent years and is a perfect place to kick off your live streaming journey to your followers is TikTok.

TikTok boasts its own streaming feature that can be utilized by established creators to connect with their audience. While not everyone can stream on TikTok, the process only takes a few seconds to get started if you’re eligible.

How to Go Live On TikTok

Going live on TikTok is easy and can be done fast by completing a few quick steps.

First, you’ll want to boot up the TikTok app.

From the main screen simply press the “Plus” button in the center of the bottom menu.

Now you can scroll across from Camera, to Templates, and then LIVE.

Once you’ve selected LIVE simply press the Go LIVE button to begin your stream.

When you’ve finished streaming and want to end your broadcast simply tap the power button on the bottom menu and it will end.

This is the process to begin your stream on TikTok, however, there are a few things to note. The biggest of these is that you won’t be able to go live on an account that has less than 1000 followers. You’ll also need to be older than 16 to use the app’s live streaming feature.

If your account meets these criteria then you’ll see the LIVE option available, otherwise, you won’t be able to see it at all.