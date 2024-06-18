ImAllexx, or Alex, is a popular English YouTuber, known for making commentary and reaction videos on trending topics. Alex has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube and was relatively scandal-free until some rumors started coming out. In the last two days, two of his exes came forward with some shocking allegations. Here’s the full story on the ImAllexx controversy, explained.

Warning: the allegations in this article involve mentions of racism, domestic violence, suicide, and other alarming incidents.

Alice Hez’s Statement

Alice Hez, also known as @Malice_Hez on Twitter, revealed on June 15, 2024 that she’d been abused by ImAllexx and had a Google Drive folder full of receipts to prove it. She alleged that Alex had been physically and emotionally abusive to her throughout their relationship.

The folder included a written statement with screenshots of conversations with Alex to corroborate her claims, six videos, and an audio file. In the 84-page statement, she detailed the progress of her relationship with Alex, sharing that they had been casual for months before officially beginning a relationship on March 17, 2023. The screenshots showed conversations between Alex and Alice where Alex could be seen using racist, sexist, and ableist slurs against Alice and constantly berating and insulting her. The videos and audio showed Alex yelling at Hez, in one case threatening to bash her head against a wall.

The lengthy statement was full of screenshots of iMessage and Discord conversations between Alex and Hez which involved Alex verbally and emotionally abusing Hez. He would constantly complain about her personality, insult her looks, and demand her attention. Hez also alleged that Alex had even asked her to self-harm once, despite knowing her history of self-harming.

In the document, she shared that Alex would repeatedly break up with her only to take it back and offer sincere-seeming apologies before repeating the cycle. Moreover, he would love-bomb her when they just got back together before ultimately reverting to his abusive and volatile nature. He would force her to change her personality because he didn’t like it when she was sad, despite knowing that she suffered from depression. He would also insult her for interacting with her fans and scold her for talking to male fans online.

Even more disturbing allegations

Alex belittled her career dreams and would mock or discourage her whenever she told him her ideas for YouTube videos or Twitch streams. He constantly reminded her of his success and how she should be grateful to be with someone as experienced and successful as him in social media and YouTube work. He would also group her with his peers and refer to all of them as beneath him.

Furthermore, Alice detailed an incident of physical abuse between herself and Alex. According to her statement, on Oct. 19, 2023, four days after the two had moved in together, they got into an argument that got physical. When she asked him to leave her alone, he followed her and grabbed her by the hood of her shirt until she fell. He then put her in a headlock and covered her mouth to stop her from screaming. She managed to break free and locked herself in the bathroom.

Later in the document, she talked about how he had started being secretive with his phone. She eventually found out that he had begun following an old ex of his and he had kept some NSFW pictures of her. She finally decided to leave him on Dec. 28, 2023. They were preparing to host his parents for dinner, and after an argument, he kicked her as she was leaving the room. She shared pictures of her smashed monitor, keyboard, and camera which ImAllexx allegedly destroyed when she called a friend to pick her up.

Following the breakup, Alex tried multiple times to apologize, even sending handwritten letters and reaching out to her on different social media platforms, however, Hez refused to take him back.

ImAllexx and Ani “Kingani”

Two days after Alice shared her statement, another of ImAllexx’s exes came forward with another report. Ani “Kingani”, or @kinganiii on Twitter, also released a Google Drive folder with information about her time dating Alex. According to her statement, she and Alex dated from June 2017 to March 2018, though they never went public with their relationship. Despite Ani living in England and Alex living in America, they spent their time between the countries, and according to her statement, never spent longer than a week apart.

Alex allegedly made Ani feel “insane” throughout the relationship by belittling her and making her feel inferior. He would reportedly make himself the center of attention when she shared her problems with him, or when they recorded content together. She also alleged that Alex often threatened to hurt or kill himself when they argued, guilting her into ending the conversation. She revealed that after she broke up with him, he released a video wearing a ring she had gifted him for Valentine’s Day, and kissing it as a way of guilting her into talking to him again.

She brought up Alex’s involvement in the allegations against YouTuber Slazo by his ex-girlfriend, Chey. Ani claimed that Alex was the one who first brought up the widespread rumors of Slazo allegedly sexually assaulting Chey, which were later debunked.

She ended her statement with a detail of a situation where he reportedly got physically abusive with her. They were recording a YouTube video together and Alex was getting frustrated and began yelling and banging on his table. Ani, becoming scared of his actions, decided to leave the room, but he grabbed her by the arm as she stood. That was the only time he ever laid a hand on her, though maintains that she is firm in her belief that Alize Hez’s statement is true.

