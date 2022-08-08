Popular YouTuber Corpse Husband turns 25 today, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at his most popular uploads.

One of YouTube’s rare mega-popular faceless creators, Corpse has never shown his face on-stream. He remains a mystery to all but a rare few, with no known images of him populating the web. An image that supposedly revealed his face circulated in 2021, but Corpse has never verified it as the real deal. Considering the response the image got, who can blame him?

Over nearly a decade on YouTube, Corpse Husband has built a sprawling brand for himself. After starting out with a focus on horror narration — something he pulls off wonderfully, thanks to his uniquely deep voice — Corpse branched out into video game streaming and music. He became a household name in 2020, when his Among Us streams started to take off, and released his debut single the same year. In the years since, he’s maintained star status among YouTube’s best, releasing a range of streaming videos, horror narrations, and fresh musical pieces to his adoring fanbase.

Corpse Husband’s 10 most popular YouTube videos

Corpse Husband has produced a wealth of popular content over the years, with more than a dozen musical releases under his belt and several handfuls of videos with view counts in the millions. Many of his earlier videos are less popular, but as Corpse grew more confident in his YouTube offerings, his viewers responded. More recent videos on his page are regularly popular, but some skyrocket far above others. From least to most popular, here are 10 of the most-viewed videos on Corpse Husband’s page.

10. True Horror Stories Animated Compilation (5.3 million views)

It’s still got a view count in the low millions, but of his most popular videos, this delightful horror offering has the least views in total. A 32-minute compilation of some of Corpse’s favorite horror stories, this video rises above many of his other horror uploads due to the animated accompaniment. The stories gain a whole new level of eeriness when paired with the stellar animation made in collaboration with several other YouTube regulars.

9. True Scary Stories (5.5 million views)

One of two horror offerings with the same 5.5 million views, we selected this one as a longtime favorite of ours. It compiles five terrifying — and reportedly true — scary stories for viewers to enjoy. When read in Corpse’s husky, measured baritone, it adds a level of creepiness that other creators simply can’t match.

8. Sykkuno And I GASLIGHT The Lobby And Create A GRAVEYARD (10 million views)

It’s not his most popular Among Us stream — by a long shot — but this particular Among Us video is worth a watch by all of Corpse Husband’s many fans. At 31 minutes long in total, it’s the perfect quick entertainment for fans of Corpse and Innersloth’s 2018 release alike.

7. Horrifying Search and Rescue Stories (11 million views)

Another video that emphasizes Corpse’s horror roots, this video leans into a more specific scope than many of his more broad offerings. It takes aim at search and rescue stories, in particular, and delivers plenty of chills in the process.

6. 666 IQ Best Among Us Imposter Clutch You Will Ever Watch (13.5 million views)

Fans can learn a lot about Among Us from a Corpse Husband stream. He’s a legitimate expert at the game, and some of his content provides great information about how to dominate. Like this video, which pits the Among Us regular against several other YouTube heavy-hitters.

5. Luring My Friends To Their Death in Proximity Chat Among Us (15 million views)

One of Corpse’s many delightful Among Us streams, this one is a particular favorite among his fans. At a full 47 minutes in length, it’ll take more time to complete than the majority of his videos, but it’s well worth every minute.

4. Horrifying Deep Web Stories (19.4 million views)

Leaning once again on his horror roots, Corpse Husband’s most popular scary story upload has a whopping 19 million views. It’s the perfect fare for a sleepover or late night dish sesh, and Corpse’s distinct voice lends extra weight to each of the included stories.

3. THE GREATEST AMONG US CROSSOVER OF ALL TIME (24.3 million views)

This upload is one of Corpse Husband’s most popular. It combines his star power with some of YouTube’s greatest, with the likes of PewDiePie, Logic, Dream, and Mr. Beast signing on to try their hands against Corpse’s enviable Among Us skills.

2. CORPSE 666 IQ Best Among Us IMPOSTER Plays (29 million views)

Everyone loves a good compilation. Corpse Husband combines some of his absolute best Imposter moments from his many Among Us play throughs for this 50-minute video. It should save his viewers a few hours of sifting through his wealth of Among Us content.

1. How I Admitted I Was An Imposter And STILL Won Against The BEST Among Us Players (31.4 million views)

If you’re looking for quality Among Us content, look no further than Corpse Husband’s page. It is undeniably his specialty, as evidenced by the abundance of videos located there. This is his most popular video in general, and beats out his next most popular Among Us upload by a good 2 million views. If you’re looking to discover what all the Corpse Husband hype is about, start with this video.