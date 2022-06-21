‘Star Wars’ content creator calls out Sequel Trilogy fans for being toxic

In the Star Wars ecosystem, the galaxy far far away has provided fodder for all sorts of content creators, from the writers and directors of the films, animated spin-offs, and TV series, to those further down the evolutionary chain writing Extended Universe novels, illustrating comic book spin-offs, and designing video games. And at the very bottom, on the outside looking in, are the fan video creators. And today, one of those fan video creators, “Star Wars Theory,” has had enough of any and all negative feedback.

Tired of people shitting on me and my subs for YEARS. MOST of you are some of the most caring and loving people on net. I'm done sitting silent while people take the piss on us. Why? Because we have opinions? Because we care about SW? Nah fam. I'm done ignoring this shit today. https://t.co/UzGvyci8I8 — Star Wars Theory (@SWTheory66) June 20, 2022

Star Wars Theory, real name Niatoos Dadbeh, is a Canadian filmmaker who launched his “Theory” YouTube channel on July 31, 2016, as a way to share videos asking fun questions that fans like to ponder about the franchise. Like, “What if Yoda had lost to Palpatine?” and “What if Order 66 had failed?” As of press time, the channel has 3.27 million subscribers, making it the second-largest Star Wars video channel after the official one.

Dadbeh has also branched out into making his own fan fiction films, including Vader: Shards of the Past, Part I, about what would have happened if Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine had spent a lot of time in the Throne Room hashing out their relationship:

Dadbeh tweeted his fury about negative fans after someone objected to the fanfilmmaker stating that there are two types of people: toxic people, which includes anyone who enjoyed the Sequel Trilogy, and non-toxic people, which includes all of his fans.

Twitter user @ultranomega took exception this, and to Dadbeh’s behavior in general, and brought some receipts into the argument. His objections included Dadbeh’s “Super arrogant” behavior, his allegedly “publicly shitting on a teenager for asking him to be less toxic towards sequel fans,” and making the “prequel fandom” toxic by association.

You can have opinions on SW, but people do have a legit criticism towards you. Heres a summary of some (Credit to u/icantsleepnoow and u/the_star_wars_dude in r/saltierthankrayt) (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mVeCQPm6Zk — xXx_-🤡🇧🇻PussiStårDestoyer🇧🇻🤡-_xXx (@ultranomega) June 21, 2022

In any case, it looks like the fan video fandom needs to remember that anger leads to hate, and hate leads to the Dark Side, and apparently, the Dark Side leads to a 16-minute discussion in the Throne Room, and nobody needs that.