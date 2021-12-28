Vlogger Lindsay Ellis quits YouTube over ‘Raya’ controversy

YouTuber and writer Lindsay Ellis is taking a step back from social media in the wake of controversy stemming from a months-old tweet regarding Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

Back in March, Ellis shared a controversial opinion about Raya and the Last Dragon, an animated Disney flick based around traditional Southeast Asian cultures.

After viewing the film, Ellis tweeted, “I think we need to come up with a name for this genre that is basically Avatar: The Last Airbender reduxes. It’s like half of all YA fantasy published in the last few years anyway.”

This tweet, which may seem innocuous to some, immediately sparked backlash. Twitter users accused Ellis of being “racist” by insinuating that all Asian-inspired properties are similar, leading her to delete her initial tweet and attempt an apology.

“I can see where if you squint I was implying all Asian-inspired properties are the same, especially if you were already privy to those conversations where I had not seen them,” Ellis wrote in her apology tweet, according to Newsweek. “But the basic framework of TLA is becoming popular in fantasy fiction outside of Asian-inspired stuff.”

Ellis’ follow-up tweet did little to stem the flow of outraged Twitter users, however, leading the 37-year-old to briefly delete her Twitter account. She also wrote about the controversy on her Patreon in a March 28 post, explaining that there was a lot of “projection and assumption” around why she chose to delete the post, and noting her intent to take a break from social media.

A few weeks later, on April 15, Ellis uploaded a YouTube video titled “Mask Off,” in which she spent more than an hour and a half digging into the controversy and discussing how and why she was “canceled.” In the video, she said that people “ascribed in an intentionality which wasn’t there” to her earlier tweets.

Numerous people took to their own social media accounts in the months following Ellis’ initial tweet to explain why they felt she had misspoken. One user wrote, in a Dec. 27 tweet, that, while “Lindsay Ellis being harassed sucks,” they feel she “WAS racist in her dismissal of Indigenous ppl.”

guess i'm just gonna say it out loud:



lindsay ellis being harassed sucks.

but lindsay ellis WAS racist in her dismissal of Indigenous ppl wrt the portrayal of the Quileute tribe in the twilight series.

it is not poc's responsibility to protect white ppl when we call them out. — a small woodland creature with a knife (@dumpstercryptid) December 28, 2021

Many people also called Ellis out for what they saw as “mak[ing] herself the victim,” and, in particular, for comparing her situation to that of Isabel Fall. Fall is a trans woman whose military science fiction short story, “I Sexually Identify as an Attack Helicopter,” became the subject of a virulent online debate. Following the backlash her story prompted, Fall checked herself into a psychiatric ward due to thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

God I’m sorry I’ll be the mean one. I have zero patience for Lindsay Ellis’ white tears & having the gall to compare her situation to Isabel Fall’s. We won’t let go of her racist fuckups so she’s gotta make herself the victim. Now she has to retreat to being a bestselling author — Jaycee (@Booky230) December 28, 2021

As many people pointed out, comparing her situation to Fall’s didn’t help Ellis’ optics. Her use of Fall in an attempt to lessen the backlash instead did the opposite, providing even more ammunition to her detractors.

One tweeter labeled the Ellis-Fall comparison as “truly an apt send-off.”

Lindsay Ellis (a New York Times Best Selling Author) comparing herself to Isabel Fall (a trans woman who was harassed to the point of near suicide for a short debut story she wrote) and then going on to DEFEND the person who did the harassing is truly an apt send-off ain’t it — Twunk in Training🏳️‍⚧️ (@AceHainley) December 28, 2021

Another observer regarded the comparison with a colorful adjective.

Lindsay Ellis comparing some angry tweets she could've easily ignored to what happened with Isabel Fall is uh, kinda fucked! — 🐏Naz 🔜Mag '22🐏 (@_blaccsheep) December 28, 2021

The backlash, while not front and center on many people’s Twitter accounts, persisted for months — until Ellis finally decided, on Dec. 27, to post a final “goodbye” to her Patreon account. The post, which can only be unlocked by Patreon subscribers, explains Ellis’ reasoning for quitting both YouTube and Twitter.

In the essay, “Walking Away From Omelas,” Ellis digs into the difficult year she’s had in the wake of the Raya drama and explains her decision to take a break from her social media accounts, according to Newsweek‘s account of the affair.

Following Ellis’ announcement tweet, which simply shared a link to the Patreon essay with a “goodbye” to her fans, yet another conversation began on Twitter. People started discussing her decision to leave the platforms, with some sharing their heartbreak that “we lost a titan” in Ellis.

Lindsay Ellis was hugely responsible for changing the youtube sphere and making video essays less "dude yells at screen" and more of an intelligent form of entertainment in the longform. Aside from that, she also did some killer writing. We've lost a titan today. https://t.co/woTUZlIEcm — the man downstairs (@ThManDownstairs) December 28, 2021

Tablet Magazine’s Noah Blum added, “Lindsay Ellis is literally calling it quits because of that Raya tweet. She has over a million YouTube subscribers and about 9,000 Patrons and her career couldn’t survive *one* problematic tweet. That’s what operating in that toxic space is like.”

Lindsay Ellis is literally calling it quits because of that Raya tweet. She has over a million YouTube subscribers and about 9,000 Patrons and her career couldn't survive *one* problematic tweet. That's what operating in that toxic space is like. pic.twitter.com/0WMN6nHFq6 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 28, 2021

While many people were sharing genuine heartbreak over Ellis’ decision, others took time to explain the situation as they saw it. One broadly-shared thread, composed by user Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark), opined that the Ellis controversy has proven that “social media has made it harder, riskier, and more unpleasant to be a public figure.”

The account went on to explain that Ellis was canceled despite there being no “other evidence that Lindsay sincerely” held anti-Asian viewpoints, and accused Twitter of “elevating” the “shouters” and allowing cancel culture to win out over “the *vast majority* of Lindsay’s audience,” who they claimed were “on her side.” He went as far as to proclaiming that the “mobbing of Lindsay Ellis is by far the dumbest ‘cancelation’ of 2021.”

The mobbing of Lindsay Ellis is by far the dumbest "cancelation" of 2021. If you're just joining us, she sent a single tweet implying that Raya And The Last Dragon was a ripoff of Avatar The Last Airbender. pic.twitter.com/zSEyB7HtmV — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) December 28, 2021

Was there any other evidence that Lindsay sincerely held this view? No. The case against her was a specific reading of a specific tweet — plus, of course, a bunch of other random problematic stuff she tweeted in the past. — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) December 28, 2021

This response stirred up yet another round of debate, as people flooded the thread’s comment section with their own takeaways. Several people pointed out that Ellis’ response to “Asian people contradicting her” helped to shed a negative light on her, and noted that Ellis reportedly contributed to the harassment of some of her audience, in particular people of color, who attempted to engage in discourse regarding her initial tweet.

I think you are correct about the principle matter- there is less safety, material or otherwise, in being a public figure than ever. I'm just bringing up that while she didn't deserve harrassment, no one does, *neither did all of the poc who got harrassed by her + her audience* — Ash is Wheezing (@somuchpanash) December 28, 2021

Ellis likely won’t disappear from social media forever. Many fans are already anticipating her return, which may take years — or could come in just a few months. Regardless of when — or if — it happens, the situation has sparked a necessary conversation about the online sphere, accountability, and cancel culture.