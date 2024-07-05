What happened to Pretty Pastel Please?

In an unexpected announcement, the YouTube and Twitch community is mourning the loss of Alexandra, popularly known as “Pretty Pastel Please.” Alex was only 30.

The announcement of her death came as a particular surprise to her dedicated fan base, as Pretty Pastel Please, whose real name was Alexandra, had recently committed to streaming on Twitch three times per week. Her last live stream took place on June 25, a mere week before her passing, and her final YouTube video was posted in late May. The content creator was well-known for her vibrant and engaging personality, which brought joy to over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube since her channel’s inception in December 2017.

Prettypastelplease passed away?? Im beyond heartbroken — nightmare (@mousie5002) July 5, 2024

True to the name, her channel featured a consistent pastel color scheme that appealed to fans of gentle, soothing colors. This aesthetic was not just limited to her personal style and home decor, but was a central theme that influenced the branding of her content. A unique aspect of her channel was her pet parrot, Archie, who frequently made appearances in her videos. Alex also shared aspects of her daily life, travel experiences, and personal opinions on various topics, making her channel diversified beyond just fashion and beauty.

In addition, Alexandra was known for openly discussing mental health and self-love, topics that made people see her as a role model and virtual friend.

PrettyPastelPlease was a creator I used to watch because of her energy and because she gave me so much comfort…

I'm really sad to see that she's gone now. But at least she's fully at peace. Mental illness is no joke, please take care of yourselves. — Cami / It's Time (EO Endgame) (@cazamtothemax) July 5, 2024

Pretty Pastel Please’s cause of death

While the cause of Alexandra’s death has not been officially disclosed, fans and followers have been left to speculate about the circumstances surrounding her untimely passing. In 2022, the influencer opened up about her diagnoses of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These mental health conditions can be incredibly challenging to manage. However, without an official statement from her family or representatives, the true cause of Alexandra’s death may never be known.

In light of the family’s grief, the Instagram announcement made a request for privacy. It urged the public and Alexandra’s followers to respect the family’s need to grieve quietly and away from public scrutiny. Additionally, the announcement indicated that plans are in place to honor Alexandra’s memory with a memorial, details of which would be shared on YouTube and Instagram when appropriate.

Furthermore, the post included a message of support for anyone affected by the news, encouraging them to reach out Beyond Blue, an organization offering free and confidential counseling in Australia. Though Alex may be gone, the light she brought into the lives of her fans will continue to shine on, as bright and enduring as the pastel hues she so adored.

