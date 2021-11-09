Who Is Snerixx? The TikTok Star, Explained

She’s one of the most popular influencers on TikTok, and chances are if you use the social media platform, you’ve seen at least one of her videos in the wild. With 7.7 million followers and videos regularly in the several millions, snerixx is the quintessential TikTok influencer: Hilarious, relatable, and easily bingeable during a late-night social media scrolling session.

So, who is snerixx, and why is she so popular? Here’s what you need to know.

Everything you need to know about snerixx

Some TikTok stars have careers that date back several years. That isn’t the case with snerixx (pronounced “sneer-ix”). The 27-year-old influencer hails from Florida, and her main account, @snerixx, hosts videos that date as far back as April 2020. Her YouTube and Instagram accounts also went active in May 2020. Meaning as far as TikTok stars go, snerixx is a rising one born from the throes of the pandemic.

A quick look at snerixx’s TikTok feed shows why the viral comedian is blowing up. Most of her videos involve short, POV comedy skits where she performs as different characters at odds with one another. One recent clip shows snerixx as two different sides of an argument that takes a hilarious turn after one person divulges that her dad is a lawyer.

Another pokes fun at all the nonsense women go through for wearing a band t-shirt.

@snerixx Wearing a band shirt in public = strangers asking you weird quiz questions 🙄 || 📸 IG: @ snerixx_ || 🤍YouTube/Snerixx ♬ original sound – sam

But snerixx’s most popular videos are her sketches on retail woes, from navigating time off to the inane ramblings of anti-Thanksgiving shoppers tired of late-stage capitalism at Walmart. No industry is spared, whether it’s housekeeping or cashiering for evangelical Christians.

Seriously, customers are absolutely bonkers in snerixx’s videos, especially when food is involved.

While snerixx’s most popular page is by far her TikTok, she also she posts some of her TikTok sketches and even a few compilations on her YouTube, which has 438 thousand followers. Her most popular video, which jokes about robbing a college student, has 10 million views.

Some of her other videos are far longer than her TikTok shorts, making her YouTube a great choice for fans eager for more sustained snerixx content, like her Karen reaction videos.

As for what makes snerixx so popular, her appeal is obvious. She’s funny, quirky, and relatable. Even if you’ve never worked in food service or retail before, or if you’ve never had to argue with the stuck-up daughter of an over-marketed lawyer, snerixx knows how to make these ideas funny. She’s one of TikTok‘s most popular stars for a reason—just be prepared to sympathize a lot more with your next frustrated waitress after scrolling through her page.