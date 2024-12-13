Why the frick is YouTube TV increasing by $10 a month in 2025?

YouTube TV announced a significant increase in its pricing, and subscribers are taking to social media to express their frustration over the sudden spike.

Recommended Videos

Five years ago, subscribing to YouTube TV would cost you $40 per month. That’s not exactly cheap, even if that were still the price. Since then, multiple price hikes have helped to skyrocket the cost of subscriptions to what will now be $82.99 per month.

That’s obviously more than double the cost from five years ago.

Nope. Will find an alternative for the few channels we watch on YTTV and cancel our subscription.



You are now the problem you sought to fix. pic.twitter.com/VZ65ko4ZLo — ChristopherT (@CBT_91) December 12, 2024

The price increase goes into effect on January 13, 2025 for most existing users — it excludes those who are already locked into a trial or promotional plan — but any potential new subscribers will only be offered the $82.99 price. As of today’s announcement, existing users are paying $72.99, thus the price increase is a whopping $10 a month.

It’s worth noting that this increase does NOT include YouTube Premium, which is an extra $13.99 a month. Premium allows you to watch YouTube without ads and also has some additional perks, such as videos continuing to play on your phone while the screen is off, which is useful for music and/or podcast listeners.

Cancelled this morning after using it for over five years. It’s not worth it. pic.twitter.com/7Vy9WkttLi — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) December 12, 2024

YouTube TV received so many negative replies to its initial announcement on X that it actually deleted the post and later posted a new announcement that is more explanatory in an attempt to justify the increase. That post is also receiving an overwhelming amount of negative replies, and has been Community Noted, with readers adding context pointing out the percentage of the price increase over the years.

The company reminded users that it has over 100 channels and offers the ability to stream three channels concurrently. It also offers up to six different accounts per household and has a DVR with unlimited storage.

When I subscribed to @YouTubeTV it was $39 a month. Since then the price has gone up and up as they’ve added channels that I don’t watch nor care about. Today I get an email telling me that the new price will now be $82.99/month.



I don’t watch anymore content or watch any of… pic.twitter.com/KgIE0o7hqJ — David Troup (@davidtroup) December 12, 2024

Other reasons given for the price hike include, as the company states, “The rising cost of content.” There are no specifics as to what that cost is, exactly, and this comes just a year after dropping MLB network as well as other local sports networks, thus offering less in terms of sports content.

The last time there was a price hike was March 2023, when the company bumped the monthly price tag by $8 from what was then a $64.99 subscription rate.

Seriously thinking about cancelling. I can get every channel (and more) on cable for less than YouTube TV. The reason I switched a few years ago was because you promised to be different. Clearly that was a lie. — Matt Forner (@MattForner) December 12, 2024

YouTube TV also stated on its post, and in an email sent to subscribers, “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this impacts our members.”

The company added that many new shows and events will be featured on YouTube TV in 2025. In hopes not to lose more subscribers, yet likely knowing that will certainly happen, YouTube TV concluded the post by stating, “Thank you for being a loyal member.”

Just received notice that @YouTubeTV is increasing their prices… again.



Since its launch in 2017, @YouTubeTV has increased its subscription price 137%



💵 April 2017: Introduced at $35 per month.



💵 March 2018: Increased to $40 per month.



💵 April 2019: Raised to $50 per… — Luke Brasuell (@BrasuellLuke) December 12, 2024

Currently, YouTube TV has over 8 million subscribers, which makes it the most popular paid TV service in the United States. For those reasons, the company likely won’t feel the effect of the many cancellations about to come its way.

However, announcing a price increase during the holiday season may not be the best timing either. There’s no reason why YouTube TV, owned by Google, couldn’t have waited a month or two to annoy its paid subscribers. Instead, it’s a happy holiday message that no one will appreciate.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy