6 YouTube channels every comics fan needs to follow

Comic books are positively booming thanks to the renaissance of comic book movies dominating not just cinema, but television streaming and video game releases. The idea of a Spider-Man movie once seemed like a weird idea, and now there’s more Spider-Man content available than there are spiders in the world, it seems.

But what if you’re a comic buff, or want to be a comic buff? Which YouTubers should you be watching to keep you up to date, or just help revel in your love for the colorful panels and stories? Look no further than our six recommendations.

Mr. Sunday Movies

The most quintessentially Australian YouTube channel out there, Mr. Sunday Movies produces films about a plethora of pop culture topics, but where he shines is his knowledge of comics and how it relates to movies. A co-host of the excellent podcast The Weekly Planet, a very relaxed air about his content makes it welcoming and enjoyable edutainment.

Some of his best series include “Caravan of Garbage,” in which he looks back through history for often rubbish comic book stories from Marvel, DC, and Star Wars. Highly knowledgeable but not a gatekeeper at all. You will undoubtedly learn some Australian slang along the way, too.

Pigpen

Not a comic book channel in the exact same way as the others, Pigpen produces fantastic “iceberg” videos covering truly bizarre stories and moments from comic book characters like Spider-Man, Batman, and the Transformers. They’re long videos, but greatly entertaining and consumable like a podcast.

He taps into deep Star Wars comic lore as well, so your galactic needs are also well catered to.

NerdSync

Responsible for some of the best “BreadTube” style essays on comic books and their history, NerdSync is a must-have for any comic book fan who wants to learn more about the industry. Host Scott Niswander helms elaborate deep dives into the Comics Code Authority, the history of Superman vs. the Flash, and even explains Steve Ditko’s love for drawing particular hand poses.

It’s longer-form, but absolutely some of the finest content on the medium. Niswander excellently conveys his knowledge, bringing over an understanding of philosophy, history, and politics into reading comics and how to better analyze them.

ComicPop

Best described as “explaining a comic to your mates at a pub, but on video,” ComicPop‘s hosts do excellent read-throughs and histories of famous characters, and talk about how characters came to exist in the first place. Ever wanted to know the backstory to Morbius the Living Vampire? Well you can find out with ComicPop!

Highly entertaining, relaxing to watch, and will do a bang-up job of convincing your friends to get into some comic books.

ComicTom101

While ComicTom10 reviews the books themselves, their stellar knowledge of the comic book market and investments in the books is what makes them stand out. Ever needed tips to help to best protect your comics so you can invest in them? They’ve got you covered. The channel almost feels like a comic book version of stockbroking and trading, and you’ll learn a lot about the world of comics with them by your side.

Comic Book Investments

If you’re solely looking into comics as an investment, Comic Book Investments does exactly what it says on the tin. While there’s a definite focus on comic books, the financial advice and discussions on the channel can also range to things like buying a house, a car, or other important purchases in life. It’s always good to have someone who can explain concepts in layman’s terms.