YouTuber comes under fire for using an offensive slur, Dream’s crashout, explained

Dream used to be one of the most popular and beloved Minecraft YouTubers in the gaming community – the key phrase there is “used to be,” nowadays his reputation is at an all time low. After involving himself in a number of controversies and dramas over the years it’s safe to say that fans don’t quite view the YouTuber in the same light anymore and the latest Dream crashout has only put another nail in his coffin.

The Dream situation kicked off earlier this month after one of his former collaborators, TommyInnit called out streamer XQc (who has his own fair share of controversies), accusing him of being cringe. In a response, XQc mentioned Dream which prompted the Minecraft YouTuber to respond to Tommy.

to be more cringe than TommyInnit is pretty fucking hard but you pulled it off pal https://t.co/dRD5DcSc4W pic.twitter.com/8Zic546M1A — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 10, 2025

Dream and Tommy are former friends and collaborators, but the pair had a falling out a while ago although the exact details are still up for debate as to why they fell out but regardless, there’s a bit of bad blood between Dream. His now-deleted response featured a meme which used the R slur to make fun of Tommy.

What is the R slur?

The meme posted by dream is a common template used online, usually the text is changed to fit the situation, it features a character stood at a crossroads, usually with one of the paths being seen as the more desirable, or normal path, while the other one is considered to be more outlandish and sometimes offensive. In this case the meme featured “DreamSMP stans” stood at the crossroads, with one path labeled “growing up,” while the other read, “Becoming a r*****ed TommyInnit fan.” The R slur in this case is the derogatory term “retard”, often cruelly directed at individuals with learning disabilities.

Obviously Dream’s Tommyinnit post saw the YouTuber receive backlash with other YouTube personalities and even former fans who called him out. Dream took down the meme and addressed his offensive tweet in a follow-up tweet. Meanwhile, Tommy responded with another post claiming all he had to do “was get Trump involved and he finally cracked.”

all i had to do was get trump involved and he finally cracked, huh? — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 11, 2025

Tubbo, another creator from the DreamSMP, got involved giving his own “unbiased” side of the story. In his stream he mentions the former grooming allegations made against Dream as well as mentioning Dream’s autism diagnosis.

What did Dream do to Tommy?

On January 11th we got a three-hour Dream livestream in which he addressed the drama in more depth. He responded to Tommy’s Trump tweet, asking him how he could say something like that about “someone you even at one point ever looked at as a friend.” He also addressed the fact that he sent a DM to Tommy’s mom, claiming he sent a singular message explaining to his mother why Dream and his fans were upset with Tommy.

Tommy’s mom had addressed the drama on X at the time, calling Dream an “ableist p***k” for using the R slur.

Couldn’t be arsed getting involved. There’s no ambiguity about using the R slur.

Then I saw the bit about being autistic which really fucked me off. Being autistic and being an ableist prick are 2 completely different things.



Big love to all my neuro-spicy pals. ❤️ — Sarah Simons (@MsSarahSimons) January 11, 2025

On January 14th, Dream released his much anticipated response video titled, “I’m Sorry (but not to TommyInnit)” in the video he apologized again for his use of the R word before going on to accuse Tommy of spreading rumors and lies about him for a year and a half. He called out Tommy and his friends for continuing to make pedophile jokes about Dream even after he responded to the accusations providing his own evidence to debunk the rumors a long time ago.

The general consensus from the Dream crashout is that both Dream and TommyInnit are pretty terrible people. Neither of them have come out of this drama looking good and to be honest, most of this could have been resolved between the pair behind closed doors.

