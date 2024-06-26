YouTuber MrBallen’s first-ever live tour, explained

John Allen, more popularly known as MrBallen, is a former Navy SEAL turned YouTuber with more than 9 million followers on his channel. In his videos, MrBallen — who always appears wearing his signature plaid shirt and backward ball cap — tells strange, dark, and mysterious stories in a simple yet captivating way.

Recommended Videos

In just a few years, MrBallen has become a breakout star. He launched his podcast, MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories in 2022, and that same year, he established his own content company, Ballen Studios. In 2023, he debuted another podcast, MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries, which focuses on medical conundrums and medical horror stories.

With his success, Mr. Ballen decided to give back to the community by founding the MrBallen Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports crime victims and their families. Needless to say, the successful YouTuber has been busy since his popularity skyrocketed. Now, he’s ready to embark on his first-ever live tour.

Which locations is MrBallen visiting?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, MrBallen said he loves telling stories to millions of people online via his YouTube channel and podcast shows, but it’s always been a dream to do it in front of a live audience.

“Now, to be able to do that in front of those fans, feel their energy, and have a chance to meet them as well, is something that excites me to no end. I can’t wait to get out there and get going.”

The 15-stop tour will last for a month, beginning on September 26 in Dallas, Texas. Other stops include Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Indianapolis, Indiana; Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Medford, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Washington, DC; Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. His last stop will be in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 20.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy