‘Dandadan’ chapter 164 release date confirmed

Yukinobu Tatsu’s hit manga series Dandadan has seen an uptick in popularity in light of an upcoming anime adaptation by Science Saru. The highly anticipated first episode premieres on Oct. 3, 2024 but until then, I’ll be rereading the manga in preparation for what’s sure to be the next big anime á la Jujutsu Kaisen.

After reading Dandadan, I can see why it’s so hyped. The duel protagonists are likable without being too perfect and I enjoy their dynamic, both in and out of battle. Tatsu does a great job of combining dark storylines with the right amount of humor and brevity without detracting from the manga’s more serious moments. While the cast continues to grow, I never feel overwhelmed by the amount of characters and I grow to appreciate even ones who seem irredeemably annoying at first.

Sadly, Dandadan has been on break for nearly a month but the end is in sight.

When does Dandadan Chapter 164 release?

via Viz Media

Chapter 164 of Dandadan comes out on Sep. 2, 2024 at roughly 8am PT/11am ET. Like all chapters of the manga, it will be available to read on Viz Media’s website as well as the Shonen Jump app.

After Chapter 163 ended in a cliffhanger, it’s been a long wait to find out what Count Saint-Germain meant when he asked the cursed spirit about “Dandadan.” I doubt we’ll find out everything in th next chapter but I’m intrigued to see how the manga’s name ties in with all the crazy stuff we’ve seen so far. Also, what is Saint-Germain’s deal anyway? And how long is Momo going to stay that small? Thankfully, we’ll get some answers in the coming week.

