‘Dandadan’ anime release window, studio, plot, and more

If you mix aliens, hormonal teenagers, and manga, you get Dandadan. You might not have heard of it, but that’s about to change very, very soon.

Just a few hours ago, anime fans were surprised by a teaser for the upcoming Shonen and Fantasy anime, Dandadan. While it’s relatively well-known among the right circles, we commoners may have never stumbled upon the story before. However, the new glimpse into the story is enough to make us truly want to see more of it – especially with that beautiful animation style.

That being said, we’re naturally curious about where this anime came from, and who’s behind its creation. For that reason, let’s dive right into all the nitty and gritty of Dandadan.

What is Dandadan about?

As mentioned earlier, Dandadan is a Shonen fantasy story about aliens, UFOs, and, of course, some amorous teenagers. Serialized in 2021, it was ingeniously crafted by the one and only Yukinobu Tatsu. Earlier this year, the animation studio Science Saru picked up the manga series and announced an anime adaptation set to hit the screens in 2024.

The story revolves around the life of Momo Ayase, a high school student who believes in ghosts but refutes the idea of aliens. Her classmate, Okarun, on the other hand, refutes the idea of ghosts but wholeheartedly defends the existence of aliens. Ultimately, we’ll witness a hilarious, comedic, and adventurous story about these two students discovering that both ghosts and aliens do exist, all while unknowingly entering the world of the occult.

When is Dandadan coming out?

via Viz Media

Unfortunately, we still don’t have an exact release date, but the series is scheduled to premiere in 2024. When it comes to watching the anime, the reliable anime provider Crunchyroll will be hosting Dandadan and all of its episodes. In the meantime, we have a bit more information about the creation of Dandadan that might be capable of reeling you in.

The series’ composer is Hiroshi Seko, whom you might recognize from Chainsaw Man. The character designs were crafted by Hiroyuki Onda, known for MF Ghost and Inuyashiki, except for the aliens and yokais, which were designed by Yoshimichi Kameda from Mob Psycho (of course). Regarding the music, it was composed by Kensuke Ushio, renowned for Tengoku Daimakyou and The Heike Story.

In the meantime, all we can do is patiently wait for a release date, and if you haven’t already, you might want to take this as your cue to read the Dandadan manga available on the Viz Media library.