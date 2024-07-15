‘Oshi No Ko’ chapter 155 release date confirmed

Things are getting heated in the Oshi no Ko manga, especially as the story is in its final arc. Fans have been diligently keeping up with the story week by week, and it’s pretty obvious a climactic moment is on the way. Following the release of chapter 154 on July 3, 155 was postponed. Thankfully, the schedule seems to be back on track.

Chapter 154’s recap

In Oshi No Ko chapter 154, Ai breaks up with Hikaru Kamiki, revealing her pregnancy and expressing that she can’t marry him due to his troubled past. Hikaru understands, despite his heartbreak. In the present, Hikaru admits to Aqua that he gave Ai’s address to a fan, hoping to cause her despair, not murder. Aqua questions Hikaru’s claim that Ai never loved him, pointing out her actions, especially having his children.

As they watch a DVD, Ai explains she broke up with Hikaru to avoid burdening him, despite wanting a future together. She confesses her love and asks Aqua and Ruby to save Hikaru if he becomes lost. Aqua reveals that Ruby’s portrayal of Ai’s words, “I can’t love you,” in the movie was false. The chapter ends with Aqua stating the film “15 Year Lie” is Ai’s love letter to Hikaru and a form of vengeance for her misunderstood feelings.

The Oshi no Ko manga release took a week-long break and is returning soon. Chapter 155 will be released on Wednesday, July 18, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. Here are the release times for different regions:

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 8 a.m. PT

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 4 p.m. BST

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 5 p.m. CEST

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. IST

Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. JST

Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. ACST

Readers can access Oshi No Ko Chapter 155 on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media. You can read the latest chapters of Oshi no Ko, for free. Both are available as a website and a mobile app.

