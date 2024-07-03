‘Oshi No Ko’ chapter 154 release date confirmed

The highly anticipated chapter 154 of Oshi no Ko has finally received a confirmed release date. Following the release of the anime adaptation, more people have been drawn to continuing the story by reading the manga.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 153

In chapter 153 of Oshi no Ko, Aqua confronts his father, Hikaru, revealing his desire for revenge and his gathered information. Hikaru commends Aqua’s efforts but dismisses the movie about Ai as fiction filled with exaggerations. He recounts his one-sided love with Ai, revealing that he killed her out of spite after being rejected. Hikaru accepts his fate of being socially condemned. Before leaving, Aqua questions Hikaru about Ai’s true wishes and the lie in the movie, insisting it’s not fiction. Hikaru recalls past memories and his reasons for clinging to Ai.

Chapter 154’s release schedule and where to read

Chapter 154 of Oshi no Ko is set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. As with previous releases, the exact timing will vary depending on your time zone. The release times for different time zones are as follows:

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8 a.m. PT

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 4 p.m. BST

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 5 p.m. CEST

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. IST

Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. JST

Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. ACST

For those looking to catch the latest chapter as soon as it drops, Oshi no Ko chapter 154 will be available on popular manga platforms such as Manga Plus and Viz Media. These platforms provide the latest chapters for free and offer official translations, ensuring that fans around the world can enjoy the series simultaneously.

