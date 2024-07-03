Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Ruby smiling while blushing with her hair up in Episode 2 of Oshi no Ko
via Doga Kobo
Category:
Manga
Anime

‘Oshi No Ko’ chapter 154 release date confirmed

The content of Ai’s DVD will be revealed in the latest chapter.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 05:12 am

The highly anticipated chapter 154 of Oshi no Ko has finally received a confirmed release date. Following the release of the anime adaptation, more people have been drawn to continuing the story by reading the manga

Recommended Videos

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 153 

Oshi no ko aqua
Image via Doga Kobo

In chapter 153 of Oshi no Ko, Aqua confronts his father, Hikaru, revealing his desire for revenge and his gathered information. Hikaru commends Aqua’s efforts but dismisses the movie about Ai as fiction filled with exaggerations. He recounts his one-sided love with Ai, revealing that he killed her out of spite after being rejected. Hikaru accepts his fate of being socially condemned. Before leaving, Aqua questions Hikaru about Ai’s true wishes and the lie in the movie, insisting it’s not fiction. Hikaru recalls past memories and his reasons for clinging to Ai.

Chapter 154’s release schedule and where to read

Ai Hoshino at her concert holding a microphone in episode 1 of Oshi No Ko
Image via Doga Kobo

Chapter 154 of Oshi no Ko is set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. As with previous releases, the exact timing will vary depending on your time zone. The release times for different time zones are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8 a.m. PT
  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT
  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 4 p.m. BST
  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 5 p.m. CEST
  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. IST
  • Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. JST
  • Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. ACST

For those looking to catch the latest chapter as soon as it drops, Oshi no Ko chapter 154 will be available on popular manga platforms such as Manga Plus and Viz Media. These platforms provide the latest chapters for free and offer official translations, ensuring that fans around the world can enjoy the series simultaneously.  

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com