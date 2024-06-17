Oshi no ko aqua
‘Oshi no Ko’ chapter 153 release date, confirmed

I don't know about you, but I'll be counting down the minutes.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 08:25 am

Oshi no Ko manga is set to enter its final arc with the release of Chapter 153. The arc, titled “Towards the Stars and Dreams,” was confirmed in the final panel of the last chapter.

Oshi no Ko is the brainchild of Aka Akasaka. Yes, the same genius who gave us Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. Since its debut in 2020, this series has twisted the typical idol narrative into an unrecognizable pretzel of thrills, spills, and, oh yes, surgical incisions. The manga follows the story of Aquamarine Hoshino, a former idol who is reincarnated as the son of a famous actress, Ai Hoshino. As Aquamarine navigates his new life and the challenges that come with being born into the entertainment industry, he uncovers dark secrets and faces unexpected twists and turns.

With the highly anticipated second season of the Oshi no Ko anime adaptation set to premiere this month, fans are more excited than ever to see how the story will unfold in both the anime and the manga.

When is Oshi no Ko chapter 153 coming out?

Ruby and Aqua from season 2 of Oshi no Ko
You won’t have to wait long to dive into the final arc. The chapter is scheduled to be released on June 27, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Young Jump 2024 #30. For those eager to read the latest installment as soon as possible, Oshi no Ko chapter 153 will be exclusively available on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus platform.

Here are the release timings for chapter 153 across different time zones:

Time ZoneLocal Time
Pacific Standard Time (PST)7:00 am
Central Standard Time (CST)9:00 am
Eastern Standard Time (EST)10:00 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)3:00 pm
Central European Time (CET)4:00 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)8:30 pm
Philippine Time (PHT)11:00 pm
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)12:30 am

So, our best advice is to buckle up and get ready.

Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.