‘Oshi No Ko’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

Some anime are so completely off the wall that it’s impossible to describe them objectively. Yup, we’re talking about Oshi No Ko — unhinged, weird, beautifully animated, and above all… hilarious. We wouldn’t have expected anything less from the creator of Kaguya Sama: Love is War, after all.

Oshi No Ko‘s first season debuted in May 2023, and needless to say, it was an immediate success among Seinen fans. A story about an idol who gets pregnant, and her fan and obstetrician-gynecologist is murdered by an obsessive fan, consequently reincarnating as that idol’s son. Yes, this really did happen, it was released to the public, and we’re now obsessed with it. Thankfully, a second season was confirmed, and here’s everything we know about it.

When is Oshi No Ko season 2 coming out?

Oshi No Ko season 2 will arrive on our screens in 2024 — albeit the exact date isn’t yet known. At this point, no trailers, teasers, or even posters have been released; however, Oshi No Ko is the perfect spring anime, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the second season came during the Spring lineup — just as it did last year. For now, we’re still in high time for the Winter Lineup, and it might take a bit for the upcoming slew of anime to come out.

As the first season covered four arcs from the manga: Prologue; Show Business; Dating Reality Show; and The First Concert we can assume season 2 will cover the 2.5D Arc of the manga. This means we’ll be seeing Aqua back on stage, all while keeping his initial mission as a priority: find his mother’s murderer. This arc is also very important for Aqua, who finally discovers why he and Ruby were reincarnated in the first place.

Oshi No Ko season 2 cast

Nothing indicates that there will be any major changes to the cast of Oshi No Ko — if any at all. Again, we still have yet to receive more news about the second season; however, everything remains the same, and you will continue to listen to the same voice actors from the previous season. If you don’t remember who they are, allow us to freshen up your memory:

Character English Voice Actor Japanese Voice Actor Aquamarine Hoshino (Aqua) Jack Stansbury Takeo Otsuka Ruby Hoshino Alyssa Marek Yurie Igoma Kana Arima Natalie Rial Megumi Han Akane Kurokawa Kristen McGuire Manaki Iwami MEM-Cho Juliet Simmons Rumi Okubo Miyaka Saito Christina Kelly Lynn Taishi Gotanda Ty Mahany Yasuyuki Kase Ai Hoshino Donna Bella Litton Rie Takahashi Minami Kotobuki Brittany Lauda Hina Yomiya

We will, however, meet new faces in the upcoming season, but much like everything else, we’re still waiting to see who will be voicing all the new characters in season 2 of Oshi No Ko. In the meantime, if you’re hoping to rewatch the first season as you wait, you can watch it on HiDive or, alternatively, buy the first season on Prime Video or Vudu.