The 10 best ‘Oshi No Ko’ characters

Oshi No Ko took the anime world by storm and, with each episode, it became increasingly obvious why. The anime took a deep dive into the hidden, yet true nature of the entertainment industry, all while telling a compelling revenge-driven story.

The 2023 series has become a monster hit, drawing fans in and capturing the attention of many. Overall, Oshi No Ko is known for how relatable its characters and their struggles are. It’s also a thrilling series with a diverse cast, each contributing to the depth and complexity of the narrative. Underneath the beautiful colors and charming faces, sinister subplots are revealed – enough to keep any curious mind hooked! However, of all the characters in the Oshi No Ko, these 10 stand out as the best.

10. Pieyon

Piyeon, a burly entertainer donning a Tweety Bird-inspired mask, initially leaves our protagonists, Kana and Ruby, perplexed. However, they soon come to appreciate the valuable lessons he imparts, enhancing their physical stamina through his guidance. Pieyon’s presence is always a source of amusement, and his mentorship extends beyond his physical presence, as he remotely coaches his young apprentices.

9. Dr. Gorou Amamiya

Dr. Gorou Amamiya, now reincarnated as Aquamarine Hoshino, is a gynecologist working in a remote rural hospital. In the early scenes of the series, he’s portrayed as a source of both medical care and emotional support for Sarina Tendoji, both of them sharing admiration for Ai Hoshino. This shared fandom creates a strong connection between Dr. Gorou and Sarina, but the former stands out for his dry and witty sense of humor. He is undoubtedly one of the lighter character additions to Oshi No Ko.

8. Mem-Cho

Mem-Cho gives viewers a glimpse into the world of internet influencers. With an initial dream of becoming an idol, Mem-Cho struggled to support her family and ultimately gave up on the idol life by becoming an influencer instead. While understanding the ruthlessness of the entertainment industry, she conceals her real age and refuses to let it stop her from becoming someone greater.

7. Miyako Saito

At first glance, Miyako Saito may appear self-absorbed, as she briefly contemplates exploiting Ai’s secret for personal gain. However, after Ai passes away, she is revealed to have a responsible and nurturing side to her character. She selflessly adopts the twins and takes on the role of safeguarding their secret from the prying eyes of the outside world.

6. Akane Kurokawa

Akane Kurokawa is introduced during the Reality Dating Show arc. She possesses a gentle, introverted personality and is shown to have a diligent and studious work ethic. She’s a highly endearing figure among the best characters in Oshi No Ko. Akane also possesses the ability to immerse herself entirely in the personas she portrays, unraveling personal intricacies about them that remain hidden from the public eye.

5. Ruby Hoshino

Daughter of Ai Hoshino, and the reincarnation of Sarna Tendoji, Ruby is known to be friendly, charming, and sociable. Possessing the beauty and talent of her mother, she whole-heartedly pursues her dream of becoming an idol. Overall, her resilient spirit enables her to rebound from setbacks, resurrecting B-Komachi with steadfast resolve, regardless of the risks and the likelihood of failure.

4. Sarina Tendoji

Before reincarnating as Ruby Hoshino, Sarina Tendoji’s life was confined to the walls of a hospital due to her debilitating condition. In spite of her physical frailty and frequent collapses, Sarina tenaciously dedicates herself to mastering Ai’s intricate choreography and honing her dance skills. She maintained an unwavering spirit and refused to be deterred by her challenging circumstances.

3. Aquamarine Hoshino

Aquamarine Hoshino, known fondly as Aqua, is the reincarnation of Dr. Gorou Amamiya, and the son of Ai Hoshino. He believes he failed Ai twice by being unable to help her birth her children, and after reincarnating, being unable to help her when she is stabbed by her stalker. He carries the weight of two failures on his shoulders and is unwilling to forgive himself for either. Due to this, he devotes himself to finding her killer and avenging Ai. He subsequently becomes cold and manipulative, and only shows his caring side to his loved ones.

2. Kana Arima

Kana Arima is a child-acting prodigy known for her ability to cry at the drop of a hat. Possessing an irritable attitude and a foul mouth caused her to lose many job offers as she grew older. Kana learns to try getting along with others so she can keep getting work. As fewer opportunities come her way because of her age, she develops low self-esteem. Despite this, Kana constantly tries to improve herself and her skills. She caught the eyes and hearts of fans with her amusing tsundere attitude which makes her more lovable.

1. Ai Hoshino

Ai Hoshino is a compelling character who is only alive for the first episode of Oshi No Ko. Despite this, her presence and impact linger heavily throughout the story. Due to her past, Ai has never experienced true love in any form, and so performs as an idol in hopes of giving and receiving love. She is thrust into the world of motherhood and decides to embrace it wholly. Her determination and resilience in the face of the daunting challenges of idol life and motherhood make her a character that fans can’t help but love. Although her life is cut short by an obsessive fan, Ai is able to finally feel love and tell her children how much she loves them.