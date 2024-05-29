‘Oshi No Ko’ season 2 release date confirmed

Remember when Oshi no Ko first hit the scene back in 2023? After just one episode with that fan-favorite YOASOBI opening, it dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood from its decade-long reign atop MyAnimeList. With season two on the horizon, you gotta wonder if lightning can strike twice.

Oshi no Ko is a ride through the glitzy, often gritty world of Japanese showbiz. The story follows Aquamarine Hoshino, a former doctor reborn as the son of his favorite pop idol, as he navigates the waters of fame and tries to unravel the secrets surrounding his mother’s death. The mastermind behind this addictive series is none other than Aka Akasaka, who also brought us Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

With 14 volumes and counting, there’s no shortage of material for the anime to work with. Given how much ground the first season covered, the upcoming episodes are poised to dive even deeper into the intricacies of celebrity life and the personal sacrifices it demands.

When is Oshi No Ko season two releasing?

Slated for a grand premiere on July 3, 2024, Oshi No Ko season two will be available on a bunch of Japanese TV channels and HIDIVE for the international crowd. For those of you who are lucky enough to be at Anime Expo, you’re in for a treat. They’ll be hosting the world premiere screening, and you’ll get to see Oshi no Ko season two before anyone else. Plus, you’ll be in the presence of voice actress Yurie Igoma (Ruby) and producer Shimpei Yamashita.

Oshi no Ko is also welcoming some new cast members, like Ayane Sakura as Abiko Samejima and Daisuke Ono as Goa. Meanwhile, the opening theme, Fatale by GEMN, is featured in the trailer and sounds pretty great! I’m not saying I’ve had it on repeat for the past hour, but I’m not saying that either.

Anyways, here are the release dates & times for the upcoming episode across other time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) July 3, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) July 3, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time (BST) July 3, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 3, 2024 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) July 3, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) July 3, 2024 10:00 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) July 4, 2024 12:30 am

Toei and Amazon will be dropping a live-action film later this year.

