All Brad Thor books in order

In the realm of political spy thrillers, few authors command as much attention and acclaim as Brad Thor.

Overall, his books have captured the imaginations of readers worldwide. Moreover, he has etched his name onto the list of must-read authors for fans of high-stakes narratives. Known for his intricate plots, fast-paced narratives, and a keen eye for geopolitical detail, Thor has become a prominent figure in the thriller genre. His next novel, titled Shadow of Doubt, will hit the shelves on July 23, later this year. Therefore, now’s a perfect time to embark on a journey through all his works. However, we will also explore the most captivating stories he has crafted.

Brad Thor’s Scot Harvath series in order:

• The Lions of Lucerne (2002)

• Path of the Assassin (2003)

• State of the Union (2004)

• Blowback (2005)

• Takedown (2006)

• The First Commandment (2007)

• The Last Patriot (2008)

• The Apostle (2009)

• Foreign Influence (2010)

• The Athena Project (2010) (The Athena Project Series)

• Full Black (2011)

• Black List (2012)

• Hidden Order (2013)

• Act of War (2014)

• Code of Conduct (2015)

• Foreign Agent (2016)

• Use of Force (2017)

• Spymaster (2018)

• Backlash (2019)

• Near Dark (2020)

• Black Ice (2021)

• Rising Tiger (2022)

• Dead Fall (2023)

In the same vein, here are the best Brad Thor books to wrap your fingers around!

The Lions of Lucerne (2002)

Thor’s debut novel introduces readers to Scot Harvath, a former Navy SEAL turned Secret Service agent. When the President is kidnapped in a daring ski resort attack, all clues point to the terrorist organization known as the Fatah. However, Havarth doesn’t think the same and finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes mission to rescue the President. The Lions of Lucerne establishes Thor as a master storyteller, who is an expert in blending action, suspense, and political intrigue.

Takedown (2006)

In this installment, Thor takes readers on a global journey as Harvath races against time to prevent a terrorist attack. After four years of peace, a terrorist group blows up the streets of Manhattan on the 4th of July. Harvath must find a man who does not exist but is powerful enough to stop the attacks from continuing. Takedown is a rollercoaster of twists and turns, showcasing Thor’s ability to craft intricate and realistic scenarios.

Full Black (2011)

In this action-packed novel, Thor thrusts Harvath into a world of covert operations, black ops, and global espionage. When a terrorist plan is accidentally exposed by a movie producer, the organization is revealed to have a perfect plan to bring America to its knees. Harvath is tasked with making sure the plan is never carried out and saving the entire country. As the protagonist navigates a web of intrigue, readers are treated to Thor’s signature blend of meticulous research and heart-pounding action.

Use of Force (2017)

In Use of Force, Thor once again puts Harvath amid international intrigue, this time tackling the complex world of counter-terrorism. When a dead body is found on Italian shores and is flagged as a terrorist threat, the CIA is called to silently take care of it and figure out where it came from. Harvath is hired to get to the bottom of the matter. Thor’s 16th book explores the moral dilemmas faced by those who strive to protect their country from imminent threats.

Backlash (2019)

In Thor’s electrifying novel Backlash, Scot Harvath returns in a high-octane tale that explores the intersections of power, loyalty, and revenge. One of the most dangerous people in the world sets their sights on Harvath and seeks to bring his life to an end. The series’ protagonist is soon surrounded by his enemies and gives up on getting any help as he must rely on himself and survive this manhunt. With each turn of the page, Thor reaffirms his status as a maestro of the political thriller genre, leaving readers eagerly anticipating his next literary venture.

Brad Thor’s books have consistently delivered pulse-pounding excitement, making him a favorite among fans of political thrillers. As readers continue to eagerly await each new release, the enduring popularity of Thor’s writing needs no further proof and is a testament to his storytelling prowess and the timeless appeal of a well-crafted political thriller. With his latest novel just a few months away, the return of Scot Harvath promises to be worth the long wait!