All ‘Fourth Wing’ characters, dragons, and signet types, explained

Fourth Wing, the first book in author Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series, has been favorably compared to series like The Hunger Games and ACOTAR. The New Adult series arguably has everything a reader could want in a series: government conspiracy, some spice, and of course, dragons.

The novel introduces us to characters attempting to become dragon riders, a prestigious position in the country of Navarre’s military. Becoming a dragon rider is not for the faint of heart, and recruits frequently die in the process. If hopefuls do survive, they earn the chance to bond with a dragon of their own and a signet, or a magical ability formed from their dragon’s power and the rider’s personality. Even after all that trouble, it’s almost as likely they won’t bond with a dragon or be decimated by one instead.

The majority of the book takes place at the Basgiath War College where training takes place. In this setting, we meet several riders and hopefuls over the course of the novel. Keeping track of their names and signets can get confusing quickly; in the hopes of making your Fourth Wing journey a bit easier, we made this guide. Here you can find the main riders’ names, their dragon’s names, and their signets. Note: Not every character’s dragon or signet is known so if one is missing, check this page periodically for updates.

Violet Sorrengail

Violet is the main character of Fourth Wing. She’s roughly 20 years old when the story begins, and is forced by her mother to join the Riders Quadrant. After successfully surviving the Quadrant’s tests, she bonds with not one but two dragons: a Black Morningstar named Tairn/Tairneach and a Golden Feathertail named Andarna/Andarnaurram.

It takes Violet longer than most of her fellow first-years to manifest a signet but once she does, it’s worth the wait. Violet gains the rare signet of lightning wielding.

Xaden Riorsen

Xaden is the 23-year-old wingleader of the Fourth Wing, and Violet’s sworn enemy at the beginning of the novel (but if you’ve read a “romantasy” novel before, you know how this goes). His father was executed as the leader of the Tyrrendor separatists and like all the children of those executed, Xaden has a rebellion relic.

He is bonded with the Blue Daggertail Sgaeyl and his signet is power over shadows.

Mira Sorrengail

Mira is Violet’s older sister and a Lieutenant in the Dragon Quadrant. When their mother orders Violet to attempt the parapet and become a dragon rider, Mira advocates for her sister but to no avail. Mira is bonded with a green dragon named Teine and her signet allows her to extend the power of the magical wards protecting Navarre.

Lillith Sorrengail

Lillith Sorrengail is a Navarrian general and the mother of Violet, Mira, and Brennan Sorrengail. She is bonded with the brown dragon Aimsir and her signet gives her power over storms.

Rhiannon Matthias

Rhiannon is Violet’s best friend. The two become close after attempting the parapet when Violet trades a shoe with Rihannon to give her a better chance of surviving. She bonds with a Green Daggertail named Feirge and gains a signet that allows her to make items disappear and then reappear in her possession.

Dain Aetos

Dain is a second year at Basgiath War College and a squad leader. He has been best friends with Violet since they were both children. He is bonded with a Red Swordtail named Cath and his signet allows him to view a person’s memories if he touches them.

Brennan Sorrengail

Brennan is Violet and Mira’s older brother. He was killed by Xaden’s father several years before the events of the book take place. He was bonded with an Orange Daggertail named Marbh and was given the signet of mending wounds.

Jack Barlowe

Jack is a first year at Basgiath War College and Violet’s enemy. He bonds with an Orange Scorpiontail named Baide and his signet is implied to be causing pain, though this is never confirmed.

Liam Mairi

Liam is a first-year at Basgiath War College and one of Violet’s friends. He was raised with Xaden and carried a Rebellion Relic. He bonded with a Red Daggertail named Deigh and his signet is farsight.

General Melgren

General Melgren is the no-nonsense commanding general of Navarre. He is bonded to the only known dragon bigger than Tairn, a black swordtail named Cordagh. His signet allows him to see the outcome of a battle before it begins.

Sawyer

Sawyer is a first-year at Basgiath War College and one of Violet’s friends. He is bonded with a Red Swordtail named Sliseag and has the signet of metallurgy.

Ridoc

Ridoc is a first-year at Basgiath War College and Violet’s friend. He’s the year’s resident class clown. He is bonded with a Brown Swordtail named Aotrom and his signet is ice manipulation.

Imogen

Imogen is a second-year at Basgiath War College who is friends with Xaden. She dyes one side of her hair pink and keeps the other side shaved. She has a Rebellion Relic. Her bonded dragon is currently unknown but her signet allows her to wipe recent memories.

Quinn

Quinn is a second-year at Basgiath War College. Her bonded dragon is unknown but her signet allows her to astral project.

