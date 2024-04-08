Is ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy?

There’s nothing quite like finding a book that checks all the boxes. Whether we’re looking for character development, with a hint of magic, or just a little bit of spice — some books deliver it all. However, if you want to know how Fourth Wing fares on the spiciness level, we don’t blame you.

Fantasy books have always been fun— but admittedly, it’s not the spice that makes them good. However, as grown adults, we enjoy a little spice in our lives, so why would fiction be any different? That being said, the combination of fantasy and spice seems almost divinely inspired, and we’ve eagerly fallen into this new rabbit hole.

Now, if you’re debating whether or not Fourth Wing will satisfy your craving for spiciness and give you all you want and more, rest assured that we’ve done the homework on your behalf. So worry not, and read ahead.

Does Fourth Wing have any spice?

via Kobo / Remix by Francisca Santos

You’ll be pleased to learn that Fourth Wing indeed contains spice. Although there are only a few explicitly spicy scenes in the entire book, the chemistry and tension between Xaden and Violet soar, making the spicy moments all the more satisfying when they do occur in the story. Whether you’re in it for the smut, the romance, or the fantasy elements, I trust you’ll be thoroughly satisfied with the payoff.

Rebecca Yarros truly delivers a balanced mix of all the fantasy tropes and spice that readers desire. This epic roman-tasy not only portrays a disabled main character surviving in harsh conditions but also depicts her finding love in the most unlikely of circumstances: by encountering Xaden, the son of her family’s murderer. He is both our antagonist and our love interest — and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

That said, there are five total books scheduled to be released in the series. However, thus far, only Fourth Wing and its sequel installment Iron Flame have been published. Now you know that if you’re looking for some good quality spice and the enemies-to-lovers trope, you’re all set to head to the stores.