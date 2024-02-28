Are there bonus chapters in ‘Crescent City 3?’

Sarah J. Maas may not be the first or last author to achieve BookTok popularity, but that doesn’t mean that her works will ever been forgotten. In fact, her Crescent City series received a third installment on Jan. 30, and that’s all folks can talk about.

Altough best known for her impressive worldbuilding and complex characters, Maas’ charming storytelling is what truly hooks folks into her many works. That said, the small surprises that the author provides fans with from time to time also help things along. Or, at the very least, they certainly don’t hurt.

As avid readers of Sarah J. Maas know, the author likes to sprinkle bonus chapters into her works. Those who have already dived into A Court of Thorns and Roses have surely stumbled upon them, and the same can be said about Throne of Glass or Crescent City fans. If you’ll recall, the first book in this series, House of Earth and Blood, had no bonus chapters to be found, however, the second installment treated readers to three. Given this, it’s natural for people to wonder whether or not the third book has some surprises before buying it.

Does House of Flame and Shadow have bonus chapters?

Yes, House of Flame and Shadow has bonus chapters, much like House of Sky and Breath. In fact, it has five of them, as five different special editions have been published. Just from looking at one of the books you won’t be able to tell which edition it is, though, as all of them look exactly the same on the outside — the only things distinguishing them are the bonus chapters within and the place where you buy them.

This is to say that depending on where you purchase your copy, you’ll get a specific bonus chapter. Thus, it’s best that you know exactly which chapter you’d rather read before heading to a random bookstore, lest you end up disappointed. For your convenience, here is a list of the five bonus chapters in House of Flame and Shadow, and information on where to acquire each one:

Walmart — Bryce, Azriel, and Nesta bonus chapter, in which they talk about their different worlds.

Target — Lidia and Ruhn bonus chapter, in which Ruhn gets a happy surprise.

Books-A-Million and Indigo — Ember and Randall bonus chapter, diving into what happens after the two are sent to Prythian by Bryce.

Independent bookstores — Bryce and Danika bonus chapter, telling the story of how Bryce got the horn tattoo on her back.

Barnes & Noble and Waterstones — Bryce and Hunt bonus chapter, in which the two pay a visit to Bryce’s parents and talk about the future.

If you’re interested in reading all of these, do feel free to step inside all the establishments listed. After all, it will be a while until we get new Crescent City content.