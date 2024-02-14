Will there be another ‘Crescent City’ book?

Those who often like to peruse through the fantasy corner of their favorite bookshops are likely to stumble across Sarah J. Maas’ works occasionally. Writing since she was 16, the author has made a name for herself reimagining classic tales, such as Cinderella, and putting them on paper. Despite Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses being her best-known book series, though, there is a fairly recent collection quickly gaining attention — Crescent City.

The first book of the bunch, House of Earth and Blood, was published in 2020 and since then, readers just can’t get enough. The story follows Bryce Quinlan, a half-human half-fae, on her quest to avenge the murder of her best friend. In the process of discovering how the plot unfolds, though, readers also get to explore a new, fantastical world, full of magical creatures. This is everything that any fantasy fan could ask for, so it’s no wonder that folks have gotten so invested in the story.

Currently, there are three books in the Crescent City series, with the latest having been released on Jan. 30, 2024. After the cliffhanger that the second installment left us with, anticipation for House of Flame and Shadow was at an all-time high, as folks prepared to see how Bryce would fare in another world. (Especially when it’s a world featured in another of Maas’ book series.) At last, the book arrived, but those who have already devoured its content are asking for more. Will they get it, though?

Will Crescent City have a fourth book?

Yes, there will be a fourth book in the Crescent City series. As most fans probably know by now, when Sarah J. Maas started this particular adventure, she planned for it to be a trilogy. However, to the delight of avid readers, it seems like she has changed her mind.

In an interview for TODAY, the author confirmed that there is more to come after House of Flame and Shadow, but warned that we’ll have to be patient. Although Maas has big ideas for the fourth book and already decided which character it will focus on, it will take a while for it to come out. If the release dates for other books in this series are anything to go by, we may be looking at a two-year wait, but considering that the author also has other projects going on, it may take even longer.

Regardless of when the fourth installment is published, what matters is that the journey will continue. And of course, that BookTokers can now rest easy, knowing that they’ll have more to talk about in the future.