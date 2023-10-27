How to read the ‘FNAF’ books in order

Who doesn’t enjoy a good scare? When the sun goes down and darkness seeps in through the window, you know it’s time for some quality horror content, and Five Nights at Freddy’s always provides.

Ever since the franchise launched in 2014, it attracted the attention of all horror aficionados, quickly becoming one of the best-known spooky video game series out there. Suddenly, every big gaming YouTuber you knew was playing FNAF, folks were talking about it on social media, and merchandise was pretty much selling itself. The first game’s popularity was just the beginning, though.

Quickly enough, Five Nights at Freddy’s expanded into a huge franchise, receiving several more games, books, and a live-action film of the same name. Granted, the movie didn’t get the warm reception its filmmakers intended, but that shouldn’t (and doesn’t) discourage new and old fans of the franchise from diving into other adaptations. For those who love to read, the FNAF novel series can provide an entertainingly spooky time, but before jumping in, readers have to understand how this fictional universe works and how to best enjoy it.

All the books in the FNAF universe

Image via ScottGames

The FANF universe is a large one, and it’s not even over yet. Right now, there are over 20 installments in the franchise, which is comprised of a main trilogy, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and two anthology book series: Fazbear Frights and Tales from the Pizzaplex.

If you’re brave enough to dive into all of the books in this franchise, it’s best to first organize your reading experience by series, and then go through the installments in release order. To get started, it’s recommended that you read the main trilogy in full, before making your way through the anthologies. Of course, the fact that Fazbear Frights and Tales from the Pizzaplex are anthologies means that you don’t have to read those books in order, but if you’d still like to, here’s how you can do it.

The main FANF trilogy

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Silver Eyes (2015)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Twisted Ones (2017)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Fourth Closet (2018)

The Fazbear Frights novella series

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 1: Into the Pit (2019)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 2: Fetch (2020)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 3: 1:35am (2020)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 4: Step Closer (2020)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 5: Bunny Call (2020)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 6: Blackbird (2020)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 7: The Cliffs (2021)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 8: Gumdrop Angel (2021)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 9: The Puppet Carver (2021)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 10: Friendly Face (2021)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 11: Prankster (2021)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights 12: Felix the Shark (2022)

The Tales from the Pizzaplex series

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex 1: Lally’s Game (2022)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex 2: HAPPS (2022)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex 3: Somniphobia (2022)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex 4: Submechanophobia (2022)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex 5: The Bobbiedots Conclusion (2023)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex 6: Nexie (2023)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex 7: Tiger Rock (2023)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex 8: B7-2 (2023)

All the FNAF graphic novels in order

Image via Universal Pictures

Aside from its many, many books, the FNAF universe has also been adapted into a graphic novel series, which is currently ongoing. If reading a book isn’t your favorite thing in the world, diving into the graphic novels may be the right choice for you, as they’re considered easier to get through than books. To enjoy this adaptation, you should read it in the following order:

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Silver Eyes: The Graphic Novel (2019)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Twisted Ones: The Graphic Novel (2021)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Fourth Closet: The Graphic Novel (2021)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights: Graphic Novel Collection 1 (2022)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights: Graphic Novel Collection 2 (2023)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights: Graphic Novel Collection 4 (2023)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights: Graphic Novel Collection 5 (2024)

Whether you choose the books or graphic novels (or both), you’re guaranteed to have a good time with Five Nights at Freddy’s. So, do yourself a favor and stop wasting time.