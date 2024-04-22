Is there an ‘Outlander’ book 10?

Diana Gabaldon has not only gifted us with a book series and a TV show, but through Outlander, she has also introduced us to interdimensional love intertwined with time travel, history, and Scottish folklore. What’s not to love? Well, perhaps the wait between books.

When you consider the gap between the Outlander novels, it suddenly makes perfect sense why George R.R. Martin is one of the editors of this book series. Between books 8 and 9 alone seven years passed. Of course, that’s not enough to rival Game of Thrones‘ 13-year hiatus, but it’s long enough time to leave readers parched.

On that note, if you’re a fan of the Outlander series, you probably know that the show only has two more seasons left. Does this mean that Outlander the show will conclude before the book series, and is there a tenth book already out there?

How many Outlander books are there?

There are nine Outlander books, and as of now, book 10 has not yet been released. However, Gabaldon has confirmed that she is currently working on the novel that will follow Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone, but according to the author, it remains untitled.

We also cannot be certain whether the series will take a creative approach to conclude Jamie and Claire’s story. Gabaldon works closely with the writers of Starz’ Outlander adaptation, and they might have the best approach to the final season by proxy — even if we readers are still in the dark about what lies ahead.

That being said, Gabaldon is known for running her blog, where she often creates posts to update fans on the progress of her novel. On one of the web pages, the author touched briefly on whether Book 10 will be the last one of the Outlander series. “Book Ten might be the last of my Outlander novels which feature Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser,” she wrote. “Or it may not! I don’t know yet but will be sure to let you know when I do.” Well, that’s crystal clear…

For now, you can keep up with some of the quotes and excerpts from the unreleased Book 10 on Gabaldon’s website, and soon enough — November 2024 to be exact — we’ll also get Outlander season 7 on screen.

