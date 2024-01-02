‘Outlander’ season 7 part 2 release window, cast, and more

Outlander isn’t truly Outlander without its dose of Scottish history. As much as we love seeing the Frasers on their ridge in North Carolina, nothing makes us quite as emotional as witnessing Jamie back in bonnie ol’ Scotland.

Yes, we all love seeing the semi-fictional events before the American Revolution, however, we’ve been away from the roots for far too long. The first half of the season ended with Claire and Jamie returning to Inverness, and I have a feeling that everyone who has faithfully followed their story will be about to experience quite a bout of nostalgia and comfort.

Nevertheless, only the first eight episodes of season 7 have aired so far, meaning we still have the second half ahead. Droughtlander will finally come to an end, and this is what we can expect.

via Starz

The latter half of the season is expected to air sometime in 2024. At the moment, there is still no confirmation from Starz and all its associates regarding the exact release date, but the network has confirmed that not only will the season be split into halves, but also that the second portion of the story will indeed arrive in 2024.

Considering past patterns, the first half of season 7 started airing on June 16. If the network continues to follow this release schedule, it may mean that the Frasers might make their return in late spring. This would be the perfect way to start the summer, all while the Frasers will surely be relishing their time in the rainy northern lands.

Who will be in Outlander season 7?

via Starz

You can expect the main cast to return for the remainder of the season. This will include Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan reprising their roles as Claire and Jamie Fraser; Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton as Roger and Brianna Randall; and, of course, a familiar faces that has been a constant in the story: John Bell as Ian Murray.

Although the full cast has yet to be revealed, I can already give you a heads-up regarding some of the faces that we can expect to see coming back after a while – namely, everyone’s favorite Fraser (I said what I said), Jenny Fraser Murray, played by Laura Donnelly. Returning to our screens as well is Ian Murray, played by Steven Cree – and you can expect a significant portion of the season to be all about him.

Is season 7 the last season of Outlander?

Image via Starz

No, season 7 will not be the least season of Outlander. Starz has confirmed that the series based on Diana Gabaldon’s books will be returning for an eighth and final season. Considering all the setbacks that led to the second half of the season having a delayed release date, we can expect season 8 to take some time to plan and shoot.

This means that while we don’t yet have an exact date for the last season to arrive, we now know that the ending is imminent and will be here sooner than we might have wished for. The final season is also expected to cover the ninth novel, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, as reported by the show’s executive producer, Maril Davis, for Insider.