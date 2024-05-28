'A Court of Thorns and Roses' book series by Sarah J. Maas
Where to read all ‘ACOTAR’ bonus chapters

If you thought you finished the whole series, think again.
If you’re an avid book fan, you’ve no doubt already heard about Sarah J. Maas’ hit series, A Court of Thorns and Roses. The “Romantasy” series spans five books in total and before you ask: yes, a show is already in the works

The books are first centered around Feyre Archeron, a 19-year-old human girl who is taken to the Faerie country of Prythian after mistakenly killing a Fae disguised as a wolf. As the series continues, we learn more about Prythian, the terrible curse that’s been placed on its residents, and that (most of) the Fae Folk aren’t nearly as bad as Feyre was raised to believe. 

I thought I had read all the books, but I recently learned Maas released bonus chapters related to ACOTAR. These offer different character’s viewpoints or additional background about certain key plot points. While they’re not strictly necessary if you read the rest of the books, they are a fun way to learn more about some of our favorite characters.

Where can you read the ACOTAR bonus chapters? 

The ACOTAR bonus chapters are notoriously hard to track down. There are three bonus chapters in total as of writing and all three were included in special editions of the novels: a Target-exclusive version of A Court of Mist and Fury, a Barnes & Noble-exclusive version, and a Books-A-Million version of A Court of Silver Flames, respectively. 

Normally I’d say if you couldn’t find those special editions, you’re out of luck but thankfully, Bloomsbury published the bonus chapter from the special edition of A Court of Mist and Fury online. The other bonus chapters are nigh impossible to read unless you “sail the seven seas” so to speak; but I cannot condone piracy, even when one is desperate to read a super limited-edition bonus chapter about book characters they love. 

That being said, the ACOTAR subreddit has more information about the bonus chapters that you might find interesting. If you can get your hands on the bonus chapters, they definitely add to the story.

