All ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ bonus chapters, explained

If like so many people in the fantasy community, you just can’t get enough of Sarah J. Maas and her Court of Thorns and Roses series, and you already find the wait for the next book excruciating, then reading the bonus chapters might be the only way to alleviate that drought for the time being.

Taking place in a fictional world where the faerie folk are not just real but live in an alternate world of their own, A Court of Thorns and Roses mostly revolves around a heroine named Feyre Archeron, who gets swept into this magical realm of danger and intrigue and fights for survival.

A Court of Thorns and Roses has gained a lot of acclaim over the years because of its snappy prose, great characterization, and compelling romantic affairs. J. Maas has written five books in the series, including the eponymous A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, a novella titled A Court of Frost and Starlight, and the spinoff A Court of Silver Flames.

An upcoming sixth novel is in the works, with an unspecified release date that puts it anywhere between 2024 to late-2025, so fans are naturally impatient to get another taste of Prythian and its colorful characters. Well, if you’ve read all the books, there’s nothing for it but to wait. That is, barring the bonus chapters that expand the plot of certain characters. Here’s what they’re about and where you can find them.

A Court of Thorns and Roses bonus chapters, explained

Different editions of A Court of Thorns and Roses series may include these bonus chapters, but getting your hands on them can prove tricky, especially if your local bookstore only sells the older editions. Besides, there aren’t many of them, so even if you insist on reading them, buying another version just for those extra pages may not be prudent.

That’s where the internet once again comes to the rescue. According to the online ACOTAR community, Sarah J. Maas has only released three bonus chapters to date. One of these revolves around Azriel and has become a hot topic of conversation in the fandom. (You’ll know why when you read it.) Another one features Nesta and Cassian from A Court of Mist and Fury, while the last one depicts Feyre and Rhysand in A Court of Silver Flames.

You can find all three of them through this Reddit thread.

