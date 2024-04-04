All ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ books, ranked

Sarah J. Maas has left a lasting mark on genre fiction with her Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses book series, but the installments themselves have been, for lack of a better word, disparate in terms of quality.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, even the novelist’s most diehard fans would have a difficult time defending some of the plot threads in the Court series. In fact, when it comes to ranking the books, the sheer discrepancy between different opinions within the fandom can give you a headache.

But that’s not to say it can’t be done with some measure of objectivity. Whether it be prose or the way J. Maas handles character development, there are notable differences between the three books in the main trilogy, and the two spinoff novels that succeeded it.

Here is a ranking of every Court of Thorns and Roses book, beginning with what we consider to be J. Maas’ worst outing and ending with her best novel in the series, and possibly, her best novel to this day.

5. A Court of Frost and Starlight (2018)

via Bloomsbury

A Court of Frost and Starlight is a novella taking place after the events of the first trilogy. Set after the war for Prythian, Frost and Starlight follows Feyre and Rhysand as they struggle to rebuild the Night Court following the events of the last novel. This entry might be the shortest book in the series, but it definitely felt the longest to read. The pacing is strange, there are no significant plot points, and the entire novella feels like a series of scenes developing the relationship and dynamic between our characters. While opinions may vary as to which installment is the best in the series, I think the entire fandom can agree that Frost and Starlight should be at the bottom of every ranking.

4. A Court of Silver Flames (2021)

via Bloomsbury

A Court of Silver Flames is a brilliant spinoff to the series, but problems begin to mount up when you realize that it’s just that: A spinoff. This entry focuses on Feyre’s sister Nesta as she navigates her new position as High Fae in the Night Court. It also revolves around Nesta’s romantic interest, Cassian, who is the General of the Night Court. Silver Flames is a beautiful tale of loss, deliberation, and character growth, but in the grand scheme of A Court of Thorns and Roses series, it doesn’t do much in the way of worldbuilding or even alluding to the main plotline.

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015)

via Bloomsbury

A Court of Thorns and Roses deserves all the acclaim it gets. This was, after all, the book that started it all. So in a way, it is only a testament to J. Maas’ growth as an author that the next two entries in the series are even better than the first one. The worldbuilding and character work are exceptional in Thorns and Roses, but there are also many worn-out YA tropes, especially when Feyre and Tamlin are involved. I’m not exaggerating when I say the romance between these two practically copies every cliché in the Book of Fantasy Clichés, but to say A Court of Thorns and Roses is only about the romance would be to hugely undersell its merits.

2. A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017)

via Bloomsbury

Serving as the conclusion to the first trilogy and closing the book on the devastating Prythian war, A Court of Wings and Ruin has all the checkmarks of a brilliant Sarah J. Maas book. Some readers may not appreciate the resolutions offered in the third book, but the overall consensus puts this 2017 threequel at the top of J. Maas’ bibliography. In fact, when initially writing this list, I put Wings and Ruin at no. 1, but before considering all the subtle nuances the second book gets right. And speaking of…

1. A Court of Mist and Fury (2016)

via Bloomsbury

It’s worth weathering the literary shortcomings of A Court of Thorns and Roses only to reach the second installment in the series, A Court of Mist and Fury. The character development, the worldbuilding, and the twists of this second novel aren’t just great in the context of J. Maas’ narrative, but the entire fantasy landscape. If the first book was a grimdark fairy tale revolving around a teenage girl thrust into a world she understands nothing about, then the second book is all about that girl rising to this enormous challenge and proving that she’s more than the sum of her parts.