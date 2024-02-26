Will there be ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book 6?

After a string of regular releases, new entries in the Court of Thorns and Roses series of novels by Sarah J. Maas has been conspicuously absent from the shelves for the last few years, so fans are already clamoring for any breadcrumbs involving the next book, wondering all the while if there’ll even be a sequel to 2021’s A Court of Silver Flames.

The story follows the unlikely journey of a huntress called Feyre Archeron, who is out to provide for her destitute family. One day, when hunting in the woods, Feyre shoots down a wolf who is actually a faerie in disguise. This causes a faerie princeling called Tamlin to arrive at her doorstep and take her to the fae realm of Prythian for retribution. As Feyre begins to explore a new world of magic and intrigue, she uncovers the secrets of the fae court and learns the secrets of her own heart.

So far, five books have been released in A Court of Thorns and Roses series. The fantasy tale began with the eponymous 2015 novel, and Sarah J. Maas followed that up with 2016’s A Court of Mist and Fury. A threequel, titled A Court of Wings and Ruin, came out in 2017. A year later in 2018, the novelist released A Court of Frost and Starlight, which continued Feyre’s journey after the war for Prythian. The most recent book, A Court of Silver Flames, came out three years later in 2021, and since then, there has been practically no news about a sixth installment.

Until now, that is.

Will there be a sixth A Court of Thorns and Roses book?

Breaking the unpalatable radio silence in a recent interview with TODAY, award-winning author Sarah J. Maas not only revealed her plans for a fourth Crescent novel, but confirmed another A Court of Thorns and Roses book is coming.

In fact, J. Maas is hyping up the fandom by claiming the next book after the January release of House of Flame and Shadow (the third in the Crescent City series) will be from ACOTAR.

“I’m very, very excited about that one,” she said. “I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty-gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them.”

It’s unclear when the sixth ACOTAR novel will come out, but given J. Maas’ track record, we might have another year or two of waiting ahead of us.