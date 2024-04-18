Is there ‘A Court of Bloom and Decay’ release date?

Sarah J. Maas is currently writing the hotly anticipated next book in A Court of Thorns and Roses series, but is there a release window?

Fans of Feyre Archeron have been waiting on this next chapter for years now. The last book in the series, A Court of Silver Flames, mostly revolved around Feyre’s sister Nesta, and drummed out our heroine from her lead role to a supporting character. Now, the ACOTAR fandom is expecting J. Maas to go back to Feyre and Rhys, who are currently ruling over the Night Court after the initial conflict for Prythian ended.

There are even whispers of a name for this anticipated sequel. A Court of Bloom and Decay they’re calling it, even though there’s zero evidence from J. Maas and her editors to confirm it. In fact, we’ve already discussed the possibility of A Court of Bloom and Decay at length in another article. So when we refer to the next book as Bloom and Decay, note that it’s just a placeholder for the real title, whatever it turns out to be.

Back to the question at hand: When is the next Court of Thorns and Roses novel coming out? And will it once again bring Feyre to the fore as the main protagonist?

While you might think that A Court of Thorns and Roses is the hottest IP in Sarah J. Maas’ extensive bibliography — at least going by sheer popularity alone — the author is keeping herself busy with a number of other projects. The last time we heard about J. Maas’ upcoming line-up of books, Bloomsbury had reported the existence of seven upcoming projects from the Queen of Romantasy.

Her latest novel was House of Flame and Shadow, which continued to chronicle the Crescent City saga. There was even an overlap with the Prythian universe, as one of the protagonists in House of Flame and Shadow ended up in the world of faeries. Call it the fantasy’s most unexpected crossover, if you will.

But look, while these are all exciting for this developing Sarah J. Maas multiverse, we can’t help but keep going back to Feyre, Rhys, and Tamlin.

In a recent interview, the best-selling novelist confirmed that her next book following House of Flame and Shadow will definitely be from ACOTAR.

“I’m very, very excited about that one,” Maas said. “I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty-gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them.”

As for when that book will come out, your guess is as good as ours. Since Flame and Shadow just came out, though, we’d put the next ACOTAR book anywhere between 2025 and 2026 at the earliest.

