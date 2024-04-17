Is there ‘A Court Of Bloom and Decay?’

There is a lot of hype surrounding Sarah J. Maas’ planned sequels to A Court of Thorns and Roses series, but do we know the title of the next book, and where are all these rumors about A Court of Bloom and Decay coming from?

Ever since the end of the Prythian war in A Court of Wings and Ruin, and the not-so-well-received spinoff A Court of Frost and Starlight, fans have been patiently waiting for the next chapter in Feyre’s story.

Even 2021’s A Court of Silver Flames took the story down an unexpected path and revolved around our heroine’s sister, Nesta. And though we all loved Silver Flames for its daring stride in the narrative and characterization departments — not to mention the sheer amount of spicy content — it’s high time J. Maas returned to Feyre and Tamling’s story proper. Here’s everything we know about the planned ACOTAR sequel.

Is there an ACOTAR sequel called A Court of Bloom and Decay?

Photo via Bloomsbury Publishing/YouTube

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around on the internet lately about the next book in the Court saga. A Facebook post even leaked a cover that revealed the title of the sequel as A Court of Bloom and Decay.

Alas, though that name makes sense in the context of the Court universe and might very well be a working title for J. Maas, it seems that A Court of Bloom and Decay isn’t actually a thing. The original poster even released an update saying that this was a “horrible April Fools’ joke” that the fandom fell for.

We know that Sarah J. Maas had multiple novels in the pipeline as part of her contract with Bloomsbury Publishing, and that contract was recently expanded to include a whopping seven book releases in the future, so even barring the new Crescent City series, there are bound to be more books in the Court saga.

The initial conflict for Prythian may have ended in Wings and Ruin, but the fictional world of devilishly handsome faeries still has a lot of potential for expansion. For one thing, our protagonists could start on new character arcs, ones that may end in a more satisfying manner than the original trilogy could indulge. And for another, there are still threats to be addressed in Prythian, or else Rhysand wouldn’t have gone out of his way to keep Tamlin close despite all the things that went down between them.

At any rate, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if we learn anything about Sarah J. Maas’ next A Court of Thorns and Roses novel.

