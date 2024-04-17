'A Court of Thorns and Roses'
'A Court of Thorns and Roses' art by Charlie Bowater
Category:
Books

Is there ‘A Court Of Bloom and Decay?’

Is Feyre Archeron coming back?
Image of Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Wright
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 09:16 am

There is a lot of hype surrounding Sarah J. Maas’ planned sequels to A Court of Thorns and Roses series, but do we know the title of the next book, and where are all these rumors about A Court of Bloom and Decay coming from? 

Recommended Videos

Ever since the end of the Prythian war in A Court of Wings and Ruin, and the not-so-well-received spinoff A Court of Frost and Starlight, fans have been patiently waiting for the next chapter in Feyre’s story. 

Even 2021’s A Court of Silver Flames took the story down an unexpected path and revolved around our heroine’s sister, Nesta. And though we all loved Silver Flames for its daring stride in the narrative and characterization departments — not to mention the sheer amount of spicy content — it’s high time J. Maas returned to Feyre and Tamling’s story proper. Here’s everything we know about the planned ACOTAR sequel.

Is there an ACOTAR sequel called A Court of Bloom and Decay?

acotar sarah j. maas a court of thornes and roses
Photo via Bloomsbury Publishing/YouTube

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around on the internet lately about the next book in the Court saga. A Facebook post even leaked a cover that revealed the title of the sequel as A Court of Bloom and Decay.

Alas, though that name makes sense in the context of the Court universe and might very well be a working title for J. Maas, it seems that A Court of Bloom and Decay isn’t actually a thing. The original poster even released an update saying that this was a “horrible April Fools’ joke” that the fandom fell for.

We know that Sarah J. Maas had multiple novels in the pipeline as part of her contract with Bloomsbury Publishing, and that contract was recently expanded to include a whopping seven book releases in the future, so even barring the new Crescent City series, there are bound to be more books in the Court saga.

The initial conflict for Prythian may have ended in Wings and Ruin, but the fictional world of devilishly handsome faeries still has a lot of potential for expansion. For one thing, our protagonists could start on new character arcs, ones that may end in a more satisfying manner than the original trilogy could indulge. And for another, there are still threats to be addressed in Prythian, or else Rhysand wouldn’t have gone out of his way to keep Tamlin close despite all the things that went down between them.

At any rate, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if we learn anything about Sarah J. Maas’ next A Court of Thorns and Roses novel.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is there a ‘Maze Runner 4’ release date?
the-maze-runner
Category: Movies
Movies
Books
Books
Is there a ‘Maze Runner 4’ release date?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What happened to Salman Rushdie?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
Politics
Politics
What happened to Salman Rushdie?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What happened between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
What happened between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
The 'Chandos portrait' of William Shakespeare
Category: FYI
FYI
Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Why does Odysseus leave home in ‘The Odyssey?’
sean bean as odysseus in troy
Category: Books
Books
Why does Odysseus leave home in ‘The Odyssey?’
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is there a ‘Maze Runner 4’ release date?
the-maze-runner
Category: Movies
Movies
Books
Books
Is there a ‘Maze Runner 4’ release date?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What happened to Salman Rushdie?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
Politics
Politics
What happened to Salman Rushdie?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What happened between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
What happened between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
The 'Chandos portrait' of William Shakespeare
Category: FYI
FYI
Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Why does Odysseus leave home in ‘The Odyssey?’
sean bean as odysseus in troy
Category: Books
Books
Why does Odysseus leave home in ‘The Odyssey?’
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 10, 2024
Author
Jonathan Wright
Jonathan is a religious consumer of movies, TV shows, video games, and speculative fiction. And when he isn't doing that, he likes to write about them. He can get particularly worked up when talking about 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'A Song of Ice and Fire' or any work of high fantasy, come to think of it.